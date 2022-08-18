Sylvester Stallone’s played a lot of different roles, but he’s never been a super hero — until now. He gets the chance to smack bad guys around big time in “Samaritan.”

He’s like Super Rocky, which is perfect, since his co-stars say Sly is definitely super.

Sylvester Stallone is the title character in “Samaritan,” a superhero who hasn’t been around in a while.

Henry G. Sanders (as Arthur Holloway): “Samaritan died 25 years ago.”

Javon Walton (as Sam Cleary): “That’s what they say.”

He’s been working as a garbage man all these years … until Sam, a neighborhood kid played by Javon Walton, uncovers his secret.

Javon Walton (as Sam Cleary): “Are you OK?”

Sylvester Stallone (as Joe/Samaritan): “I’m cool.”

Sharing screen time with the big man was a gas for Javon.

Javon Walton: “It was a lot of fun. Working with Sly was amazing.”

The two guys bonded over a sport they both love.

Javon Walton: “We talked boxing a lot, like a lot a lot, you know? We’d always argue who would win this fight and who would win that fight, and I was right every time, ’cause you already know I know my stuff.”

Samaritan comes out of hiding when the city is on the brink of destruction.

News reporter: “Another long night of crime and violence. Some say it’s only a matter of time before the city implodes.”

Pilou Asbæk plays Cyrus, leader of the vigilantes.

Pilou Asbæk (as Cyrus): “He’s hiding something. I want him dead.”

Pilou may be Sly’s nemesis in “Samaritan,” but making the film was one of the best experiences he’s ever had.

Pilou Asbæk: “You’re working with Hollywood royalty. You’re working with a living legend. You’re working with a guy who’s one of the most generous actors of his and our generation.”

He gushes when he talks about Sly.

Pilou Asbæk: “I’m a fan. What can I say? I was a fan before, and I’m an even bigger fan now, because now I’ve met him in person, and he’s all that that I expected, plus 10%.”

Not for nuthin’, but sometimes. Pilou even talks just like Sly.

Pilou Asbæk: “Yeah, you got good, you got good, you got good teeth. Yeah, you got good teeth.”

“Samaritan” begins streaming on Amazon Prime Video on Aug. 26.

Sylvester Stallone (as Joe/Samaritan): “I think we’re finished here.”

