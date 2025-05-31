Two superstars, one spotlight. Gloria Estefan! Alex Miranda!

It’s tough deciding who gets top billing, if you ask Alex … so let’s not ask him.

I sat down with the legend Friday afternoon to talk about “Raíces” — her new album, out now, about family, but also romance — and boy, did our interview, at Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden in Coral Gables, get a little steamy itself.

Alex Miranda: “The music video for the title track was shot here at Fairchild. Why was it the perfect place to tell this story?”

Gloria Estefan: “Because it’s the most deeply rooted place, and I wanted those roots, raíces, in there, because the song is about the things of value, and to me, it’s all about family, where we come from. I believe that all of us are connected in some way, and music is one of those threads that unites us.”

Gloria Estefan: “So, I wanted to be barefoot in that video. Also, gave people that like to look at feet, gave them a freebie there. Freebie! Freebie for you.”

Alex Miranda: “Not the foot fetish!”

Gloria Estefan: “Foot lovers, but no, for me, it’s really the grounding, you know.”

[Alex can’t seem to stop laughing.]

Gloria Estefan: “You know it’s true.”

Gloria Estefan: “And I’m not charging you for it. You got free feet.”

Alex Miranda: “The music video was free, all right? Go buy the album, OK?”

Alex Miranda: “You two, to me, are one of the, if not the love story of the century. I mean, because you all have this beautiful love, but it’s been documented over decades.”

Gloria Estefan: “What I love about this album is, Emilio wrote most of it. He wrote his own love song.”

Alex Miranda: “So now you really know what he thinks about himself.”

Gloria Estefan: “Exactly.”

Alex Miranda: “As a lover.”

Gloria Estefan: “Absolutely. We’re very different in some ways — there’s a song there, ‘Tan Iguales y Tan Diferentes’ — because, in the things that matter, we’re on the same page. We just get deeper, you know? We’re each other’s biggest cheerleaders.”

Alex Miranda: “Do you think that everything sounds more romantic in Spanish?”

Gloria Estefan: “Absolutely. I’ll tell you why. I’ve thought about it a lot. Well, first, Spanish is my heart language.”

Alex Miranda: “Yeah.”

Gloria Estefan: “But, in English, you have to be very careful. There’s a fine line between sweet and saccharine.”

Alex Miranda: “Please stream or buy my new album “Raíces” this weekend’ does not sound romantic. Would you be able to deliver that to me, in Spanish, in a way that is romantic?”

Gloria Estefan: “Oh, my God, OK. Por favor.”

Alex Miranda: “Sí.”

Gloria Estefan: “Baja mi nuevo trabajo musical.”

Alex Miranda: “Ay, ¿cómo no?”

Gloria Estefan: “Este fin de semana. You know, that’s why I didn’t do ‘Conga’ in Spanish, because ‘Conga’ needs all those consonants.”

Alex Miranda: I know, it needs the hit.”

Glorida Estefan: “It needs the percussive thing.”

Well, “Raíces” is out now. It’s her first Spanish-language album in 18 years.

