Two superstars, one spotlight. Gloria Estefan! Alex Miranda!

It’s tough deciding who gets top billing, if you ask Alex … so let’s not ask him.

I sat down with the legend Friday afternoon to talk about “Raíces” — her new album, out now, about family, but also romance — and boy, did our interview, at Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden in Coral Gables, get a little steamy itself.

Alex Miranda: “The music video for the title track was shot here at Fairchild. Why was it the perfect place to tell this story?”

Gloria Estefan: “Because it’s the most deeply rooted place, and I wanted those roots, raíces, in there, because the song is about the things of value, and to me, it’s all about family, where we come from. I believe that all of us are connected in some way, and music is one of those threads that unites us.”

Gloria Estefan: “So, I wanted to be barefoot in that video. Also, gave people that like to look at feet, gave them a freebie there. Freebie! Freebie for you.”

Alex Miranda: “Not the foot fetish!”

Gloria Estefan: “Foot lovers, but no, for me, it’s really the grounding, you know.”

[Alex can’t seem to stop laughing.]

Gloria Estefan: “You know it’s true.”

Gloria Estefan: “And I’m not charging you for it. You got free feet.”

Alex Miranda: “The music video was free, all right? Go buy the album, OK?”

Alex Miranda: “You two, to me, are one of the, if not the love story of the century. I mean, because you all have this beautiful love, but it’s been documented over decades.”

Gloria Estefan: “What I love about this album is, Emilio wrote most of it. He wrote his own love song.”

Alex Miranda: “So now you really know what he thinks about himself.”

Gloria Estefan: “Exactly.”

Alex Miranda: “As a lover.”

Gloria Estefan: “Absolutely. We’re very different in some ways — there’s a song there, ‘Tan Iguales y Tan Diferentes’ — because, in the things that matter, we’re on the same page. We just get deeper, you know? We’re each other’s biggest cheerleaders.”

Alex Miranda: “Do you think that everything sounds more romantic in Spanish?”

Gloria Estefan: “Absolutely. I’ll tell you why. I’ve thought about it a lot. Well, first, Spanish is my heart language.”

Alex Miranda: “Yeah.”

Gloria Estefan: “But, in English, you have to be very careful. There’s a fine line between sweet and saccharine.”

Alex Miranda: “Please stream or buy my new album “Raíces” this weekend’ does not sound romantic. Would you be able to deliver that to me, in Spanish, in a way that is romantic?”

Gloria Estefan: “Oh, my God, OK. Por favor.”

Alex Miranda: “Sí.”

Gloria Estefan: “Baja mi nuevo trabajo musical.”

Alex Miranda: “Ay, ¿cómo no?”

Gloria Estefan: “Este fin de semana. You know, that’s why I didn’t do ‘Conga’ in Spanish, because ‘Conga’ needs all those consonants.”

Alex Miranda: I know, it needs the hit.”

Glorida Estefan: “It needs the percussive thing.”

Well, “Raíces” is out now. It’s her first Spanish-language album in 18 years.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox