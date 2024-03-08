Girl meets prince. Prince saves girl. And they lived happily ever after. That’s how traditional fairy tales go, but there’s nothing basic about Netflix’s new film, “Damsel.” Millie Bobby Brown is showing Deco the real meaning of princess power.

Angela Bassett (as Lady Bayfort): “I need you to listen to me now: I don’t trust them. They may be royalty, but that doesn’t make them good people.”

She may be a damsel and in distress … but Millie Bobby Brown doesn’t need no prince to save her.

Millie Bobby Brown (as Elodie): “I will escape for every innocent woman whose life was stolen.”

Millie plays Princess Elodie in the new Netflix fantasy film “Damsel,” but her happily ever after with a handsome prince comes to a screeching halt when his family tries to sacrifice her to a dragon. And you thought your in-laws had problems!

Millie Bobby Brown: “She doesn’t know who she is, and she’s been forced into something she doesn’t want to do.”

Now it’s up to her to be her own hero.

Millie Bobby Brown: “She has to fight back, and she has to become herself, and she has to become a warrior, and that’s who she is inside. I love things like that, because to me, it shows young girls, they’re capable and worthy.”

Easier said than done. But that’s what character development is all about, right?

Millie Bobby Brown: “What makes Elodie a compelling character is her transparency and her honesty through it all. Like, you see her mistakes, and you see her grow, and I think that’s what makes you fall in love with her.”

The dragon isn’t the movie’s only villain. Elodie’s monster-in-law — I mean, mother-in-law — is played by Robin Wright.

Robin Wright: “She definitely is sacrificing these princesses for a good cause. It’s to keep her kingdom intact, and she doesn’t want to break tradition. She’s never known any different.”

I guess you could say the queen has a heavy weight on her head and shoulders.

Robin Wright: “The queen’s crown weighed, pretty much, you know, as much as a Mercedes van.”

“Damsel” is all about defying expectations when it comes to traditional fairy tales. But don’t just take our word for it.

Millie Bobby Brown: “It makes you think, like, you don’t know what’s right and wrong, and you don’t know whether it’s good or bad. I don’t know. There’s something really nice about that.”

“Damsel” starts streaming on Netflix on Friday.

