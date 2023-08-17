What if aliens invaded, but they ended up just being kind of friendly. A new movie starring Tiffany Haddish features some unusual E.T.s. Turns out they’re not interested in world domination; they just want to learn about love. Pretty deep, right? Actually, it’s laugh-out-loud ridiculous.

Asante Blackk (as Adam Campbell): “You’re kidding me.”

A very different kind of alien invasion arrives on earth in “Landscape with Invisible Hand.”

Asante Blackk (as Adam Campbell): “Hey, park somewhere else! People live down here!”

The footrest-sized invaders are entertained by watching human interactions.

Tiffany Haddish plays the mother of a teenage son who signs up to stream his relationship.

Tiffany Haddish: “This woman that’s trying to figure out how to take care of her children in this very difficult, trying time where it’s like, I don’t know, it’s a lot of tones in that movie that we’re dealing with today, and I think it’s a great way to express that.”

Tiffany Haddish (as Beth Campbell): “Deep down in there, they have hearts. I know they do.”

Asante Blackk (as Adam Campbell): “Like, literally, I think they don’t have circulatory systems, period.”

Tiffany Haddish (as Beth Campbell): “I don’t know what to say to you.”

Tiffany Haddish: “Sci-Fi movies, I think, are a great way to demonstrate some of the struggles that we’re going through, present day, or that we went through in the past and, you know, you place it in a different dimension and, well, anything is possible.”

Tiffany Haddish (as Beth Campbell): “Do you want me to cut that for you?”

Cory Finley: It’s a sort of coming-of-age story set against the backdrop of this alien invasion, with the key twist that the alien invasion was not a military one, it was a purely economic one.”

Asante Blackk (as Adam Campbell): “We’ve lost a lot since you guys came here. But we’ve overcome a lot, too.”

Alien (English translation): “I want you to repay all funds you have received.”

Kylie Rogers (as Chloe Marsh): “Wait.”

Asante Blackk (as Adam Campbell): “We’ve already spent everything we’ve made just to live.”

Alien (English translation): “Then I will take you to court, and your families will be in debt for approximately six generations.”

“Landscape with Invisible Hand” hits theaters this Friday.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.