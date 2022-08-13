Act your age! Or just pretend you’re 40 years younger, because in the new comedy “Mack & Rita,” age ain’t nothing but a number. In fact, 70 is the new 30.

Diane Keaton (as Rita): “Oh! Oh, my God. Somebody help me! This is not me!”

Diane Keaton is feeling a little strange.

Taylour Paige (as Karla): “One more move, and you get an eye full of pepper.”

Diane Keaton (as Rita): “It’s me!”

In the new comedy “Mack & Rita,” the Oscar-winning actress plays a 30-year-old woman who transforms into the 70-year-old version of herself during a bachelorette trip.

Diane Keaton: “It was the most fun I’ve ever, I think, had in a movie. All the ridiculous but funny and touching, even, things in the movie and the people that I was working with.”

Diane says she really loves working on films like this.

Diane Keaton: “That’s always been my favorite, being a comedic actress, and that’s always been fun, but this one was off the charts. I mean, I could just do anything. I got away with, like, you know, things that I shouldn’t have done, but I enjoyed every minute of it.”

For director Katie Aselton, it was all about highlighting how different age groups can be relatable.

Katie Aselton: “If we look at cottagecore and coastal grandmother, I think we’re looking at these trends that are really embracing comfort and coziness and self-love and self-care.”

Taylour Paige (as Karla): “How are we supposed to grow old on the French Riviera if you’re 50 years ahead of me.”

And while the rest of the cast doesn’t get to do the age-swap thing in the movie, they do know what time period in their life they’d like to visit if given the chance.

Elizabeth Lail: “You know, what’s really funny is, for most of my life, I kept saying, ‘Just wait ’til I’m 30. Just wait ’til I’m 30,’ and now here I am at 30, and I’m like, ‘I don’t know what I’m doing.’ I would probably want to do the Diane Keaton swap.”

Taylour Paige: “I would be a child again or a teenager, because I would just not be so hard on myself.”

Dustin Milligan: “I also would want to do the younger thing, knowing what I know now. I think I would be kinder to myself.”

Loretta Devine (as Sharon): “You didn’t want to be old. What you wanted was to be you.”

“Mack & Rita” is now playing in theaters.

