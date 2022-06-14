Impractical Jokers are bringing the funny back!

This time, the jokesters are getting a little help from the likes of David Cross, who’s forcing them to eat some interesting foods.

James Murray (on “Impractical Jokers”): “What are we doing?”

Brian Quinn (on “Impractical Jokers”): “What are you doing?”

James Murray (on “Impractical Jokers”): “We can’t show this on TV.”

Your favorite jokers are back to make you laugh with new pranks, pushing their own boundaries of comfort, and judging by the dog on Brian Quinn’s tail, the stakes have never been higher.

You may also recognize a few familiar faces along the way.

Sal Vulcano: “This season, because of all those new additions, it just evolved the show into something that’s different, and it was so, so fun to do this season.”

David Cross: “This one is Bull Testicle. You gotta rip it off.”

Sure, the celebs are pitching in, but fans can still expect the regular laugh-out-loud moments they’re used to.

And the celebs are fully engaged on the joke.

Colin Jost (on “Impractical Jokers”): “She’s ready, and she knows how to spell. Brian, your word is … kyphoplasty.”

Brian, guest on “Impractical Jokers”: “Can you used it in a sentence?”

Colin Jost (on “Impractical Jokers”): “Sure, Riley just spelled kyphoplasty.”

The jokers were impressed by their own lineup of guests, who went above and beyond their hopes.

James Murray: “They were all great. They all exceeded our expectations.”

Of course, fans might also notice that the crew is down a member, like Joe Gatto, but the guys are still having fun and wish him nothing but love.

Sal Vulcano: “Well, our dynamic is the same, you know. Of course, Joe is not with us this season, which for us is like a bummer, but he’s doing his thing. We just decided that we were still having fun, and we have a whole crew of people that love the show, that depend on us, with the show, so we just said, ‘Let’s get to work, let’s do it again.'”

