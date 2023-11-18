In Western cultures, birds have been used as symbols of freedom, peace and the Thanksgiving feast, but at Pinecrest Gardens, birds are used as towering sculptures. Get ready for your imagination to take flight this weekend, as Pinecrest Gardens unveils its new art exhibit.

At Pinecrest Gardens…

The Trashmen (singing): “Bird, bird, bird. Bird is the word.”

But no. These birds aren’t your average frequent flyers. In fact, they don’t fly at all.

The garden is inviting guests to see a new immersive art exhibit called “Avian Oasis.”

Cristina Blanco: “We have ‘Avian Oasis’ opening on Saturday, November 18th, to the public, where we welcome six larger-than-life outdoor bamboo sculptures.”

That’s right. Six, 20-foot-tall bird sculptures — intended to evoke memories of the Gardens’ past.

Cristina Blanco: “The Pinecrest Gardens property opened in 1936 as the Parrot Jungle. The vision of the Scherr family was to introduce the world to these amazing, beautiful, feathered birds.”

Although the garden is no longer home to many of those feathered creatures, the original vision of the 20-acre park is going to live on with this new installation — thanks to the sculpture creators The Myth Makers.

Donna Dodson, The Myth Makers: “It’s just a huge honor to be in a major city like Miami, in such a beautiful garden that’s so historic.”

Andy Moerlein, The Myth Makers: “We try really hard to make a connection to the people in the place where we are, with our sculptures. We just want them to have a physical experience in this marvelous garden, this historic place.”

And the experience begins as soon as you drive up.

Cristina Blanco: “This exhibit starts before you arrive into the garden, so on Southwest 112th and at our main entrance, the first two avatars are located.”

Once inside, your journey to find the other four begins. Each bird also has its own myth attached to it that pays homage to this history of South Florida.

But birds are not all the botanical gardens has to offer.

Cristina Blanco: “In a couple of weeks, we will host our Night of Lights festival.”

Starting Dec. 9, the garden will transform into a whimsical wonderland, with thousands of twinkling lights and live performances.

Cristina Blanco: “We have a large portion dedicated to lighting of the trees, and then we have a large open meadow area that has different vendors. We’ll have live music in the meadow, so we have a lot going on during the festival.”

FOR MORE INFO:

“Avian Oasis” Exhibition Opening

Saturday, Nov. 18, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Pinecrest Gardens

11000 Red Road

Pinecrest, Florida 33156

305-669-6990

pinecrestgardens.org/Arts-Events/Visual-Arts/Major-Outdoor-Exhibition

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.