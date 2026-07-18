Classical music is getting a serious makeover.

The Miami Beach Classical Music Festival is taking the orchestra experience to a whole new dimension.

The Temple Emanu-El’s historic sanctuary is becoming a 360-degree light show with “Celestia: A Symphony of Light.”

It’s bringing live music and technology together.

Michael Rossi: “The ‘Celestia: A Symphony of Light’ is gonna be a wonderful program of French music from Debussy and Ravel, and what you’re gonna hear and see is these beautiful works as they’re being performed by our full symphony orchestra. You’ll see projections that encompass the entire sanctuary, from everything to the top dome, to the arches; every inch of this space is mapped.”

The show is transforming the space into an immersive experience, surrounding guests with light, imagery and a live orchestra.

It’s all taking place Saturday night!

FOR MORE INFO:

Celestia: A Symphony of Light

1701 Washington Ave

Miami Beach, FL 33139

Website

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