If you couldn’t already tell by the temperature drop, the holiday season is here. Time for toys — and time for cheer. It’s also time to ride rides until you barf! Christmas Wonderland is back for its third year at Tropical Park, and this time, it’s bigger, brighter and more festive.

Tony Albelo: “Christmas Wonderland is a family-friendly place where you can come and really enjoy everything that has to do with Christmas.”

Don’t let the Miami sunshine fool you. On Nov. 13, the park will transform into a whimsical wonderland with holiday cheer at every turn.

Tony Albelo: “Just because we don’t have the snow doesn’t mean we don’t have the Christmas spirit. Christmas is everywhere in Miami.”

From photo ops with Santa Claus to millions of twinkling lights and a 65-foot tree. It’s basically an adventurous north pole!

Tony Albelo: “We have over 50 rides from all different levels, from kiddie rides to thrill rides. We have three different roller coasters.”

Santa himself is even getting in on the thrill with “Santa’s Sky Shot.” No reindeers required!

Tony Albelo: “Imagine Santa is late for some deliveries and he loads himself inside a cannon and he shoots himself across the midway, over rides and lands on the other side of the midway.”

You can’t celebrate the holidays without food!

Tony Albelo: “We have all kinds of foods, from everything you’d find at Miami’s best food trucks all the way to the guilty pleasures of carnival food.”

And when the sun goes down, the sky lights up.

Tony Albelo: “Every Friday at 10 o’clock, we have a fireworks show. So when you’re in the park and it’s 10 o’clock, just look up.”

Through the season, the wonderland will feature specialty themed nights like single night and ugly sweater nights.

Tony Albelo: “We also have another new night that we are introducing this year, which is the “World’s Largest Noche Buena Party,” with drink specials, a live Cuban band and everything.”

Whether you’re looking for festive fun or the perfect holiday photo, Christmas Wonderland is the place to be.

Tony Albelo: “Really, there is something for everybody, and that makes it so popular and so big.”

Christmas Wonderland opens Nov. 13 and runs until Jan. 4.

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Christmas Wonderland at Tropical Park

7900 SW 40th Street

Miami, FL 33155

To buy tickets, click here.

