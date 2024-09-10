Now sometimes we just need to sit back and relax. Seriously, maybe just take a chill pill.

Yes, relaxation comes in many forms. But how about virtual reality meditation? Where you can work on your wellness in a whole new way!

Jack Black (as Po): “Today I’ll be guiding you with an inner peace meditation, to help you let go of the stress of the day.”

Picture this: You’re able to escape and block out all of your worries, with no distractions! Now you can do just that with virtual reality meditation, at The Arsht Center.

Alissa Christine: “It is a combination of visual arts and healing arts. I create artwork in virtual reality, I paint in 3D. With the VR, I put the headset on and then I paint.”

Not only are people relaxing, but they’re also immersing themselves into the fluorescent artwork!

Alissa Christine: “One of the cool things about the technology is that it’s a 3D painting and you can view it in the headset. Right, so, you can look around and see everything in VR. When I do the Guided Meditative VR Art Journey, you’re going through the artwork and you’re also going through a journey within.”

I hope you’re taking notes ’cause it’s advised that you come with an open mind.

Alissa Christine: “Hopefully they come with an excitement to experience something different and new. I offer breath work practices before we begin and that helps center us when we’re in traffic or parking or trying to get somewhere. So, I really like to have everyone to a commonplace of centering.”

Jack Black (as Po): “Inhale, exhale.”

These virtual reality journeys are to guide people toward spiritual growth and tranquility.

Alissa Christine: “Everything is about balance and healing, and then after that experience, then they can just slowly come back to this reality. It’s something different, it’s a unique combination of art and wellness. There are no other artists that I know of, that are creating meditative healing experiences through their virtual reality paintings.”

