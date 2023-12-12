The Seminole Hard Rock Winterfest Boat Parade is just days away.

This coming Saturday, the Fort Lauderdale waters will be lit with holiday cheer.

Speaking of getting lit, this past Saturday, the Winterfest Black Tie Ball Fundraiser lit up Hollywood!

I was honored to host the especially sexy, moulin-rouge-themed night.

How do you say, “voulez-vous coucher avec moi ce soir?”

Bonjour!

Alex Miranda: “Do you know any French?”

Susan Renneisen: “Voulez-vous coucher avec moi ce soir?”

Alex Miranda: “What does that mean? Wait! Oh oh oh! Hold on! I know what that means.”

And welcome to the Moulin Rouge.

Alex Miranda: “Who feels sexy tonight at the Moulin Rouge!”

AKA, Winterfest Black Tie Ball.

Alex Miranda: “Is there room for two, or do you think it’ll break?”

Performer: “Do you want to try?”

At the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Hollywood.

Attendee: “I mean, there’s a lady in a champagne glass. There’s a human flower. There’s a lot going on.”

And, hosted by moi.

Alex Miranda: “Double kiss. Mwah. See, that’s how we do it in Paris.”

In support of, well, maybe you’ve heard of it…

Lisa Scott-founds: “The Seminole Hardrock Winterfest boat parade is the largest one-day event in the entire state of Florida.”

Lisa Scott-founds is president and CEO of Winterfest, raising money throughout the year for next Saturday’s festivities.

But last Saturday, fundraising was coupled up with fun-having.

Susan Renneisen: “What we do is take what Broadway is able to give us as a theme, and we try to make it into our own.”

Moulin Rouge the musical will take the Broward Center stage in March of next year but Susan Renneisen brought it down three months early.

The 12-piece private stock also brought the house down.

And fashion was on point.

Susan Renneisen: “How could I not wear this?”

Alex: “What else could it be? I mean, please. Nicole Kidman could never.”

But Santa doesn’t just drop boat parades under Christmas trees, OK?

Lisa Scott-founds: “We’ve got 350 volunteers, a board of 50. It does take a village to put this event together.”

Plus, the boatloads of Benjamins this ball brings in — with the help of sponsors.

Shane Strum: “I don’t know, it’s Moulin Rouge. I might even give you some fancy tap dancing or something special.”

About a million people will get to watch again this year for free, including a concert by Boyz ll Men.

So, happy Winterfest. And…

Alex Miranda: “How does the song go again?”

Susan: I’ll make love to you when you want me to.

Alex Miranda: “…Baby all through the night I’ll make… Haha.”

The Seminole Hard Rock Winterfest boat parade is on Saturday, Dec. 16 and starts at 6:30 p.m.

The best place to watch is at the Las Olas Intracoastal Promenade Park in Fort Lauderdale.

Tickets are still available. For more information go to winterfestparade.com