Art lovers, we have ignition! IGNITE Broward kicks off this weekend. The annual 10-day event is a mind-blowing mix of cutting-edge technology and artistic inspiration. Get ready to be amazed.

The jaw-dropping future of visual arts is on full display, now that IGNITE Broward is back in town.

Marc Aptakin: “It’s an art and light festival. We have over 25 exhibits, and there are artists from all over the world, as well as many local artists represented.”

The exhibits at the festival aren’t works you’ll see every day, and that’s no hype.

Marc Aptakin: “It’s happening a lot in Europe and a lot of other places. It’s happening selectively throughout the United States, but this is the only thing of its kind in the Southeast, I’d say, for sure.”

Mad Arts in Dania Beach serves as the center of IGNITE Broward. It’s there that you get the full-on experience of everything that’s happening.

Marc Aptakin: “We have a lot of projection mapping, light sculptures, a lot of AI and generated art, all kinds of fun interactive things.”

The interactive angle might be coolest part of this festival.

Marc Aptakin: “They bring a level of fun that I think you sometimes don’t find in other mediums. It becomes thought-provoking, you know, I think it brings out the kid in all ages.”

One of the exhibits that caught our eye at Mad Arts was the Digital Archive. Check this one out.

Chrolik: “My art explores the relationship between nature and technology, and with this specific project Digital Archive, I wanted to be able to create dynamic expressions of time, memory and overall something to celebrate seasonal nostalgia.”

Seasonal Nostalgia is the attempt to capture the moments in nature that are constantly changing. It’s an interactive work that uses local flowers and music to accomplish that goal.

Chrolik: “This is, I think, something that allows a lot of people in South Florida to really connect to the present moment of the season that we’re in.”

You know you’ve hit upon something special when you have to come up with a new word to describe it.

Chrolik: “This is a physical floral arrangement that then turns phygital, and this word, phygital, is the blend of physical and digital realities.”

There’ll be plenty of art to take in outdoors, too. Over at Esplanade Park in Fort Lauderdale, Watershed explores the dangers of climate change.

Charles Alan Rye: “Since moving to South Florida and experiencing some of the devastating flooding down here, I was kind of inspired to make some kind of visual representation of this in this medium of interactive art.”

The way the waves move on the LED wall depends on how each viewer reacts to it. It’s another chance to become involved with the work at Ignite Broward.

Charles Alan Rye: “It’s blending the line between a viewer and an active participant that is shaping the outcome of what the art is.”

The mind boggles at all the different types of art on display at Ignite Broward. Do yourself a favor and get all the info you’ll need for this free festival.

4th Annual IGNITE Broward

Feb. 14-23, 2025

ignitebroward.com



