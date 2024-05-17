Whether they’re real or imaginary, we all get by with a little help from our friends. Unfortunately, as we get older, we sometimes forget about the imaginary ones … if the pills and therapy work correctly.

But not anymore! Imaginary friends are taking center stage in the new movie “IF,” and they’re determined not to be forgotten.

Sebastian Maniscalco (as Magician Mouse, voice): “Question. Why did these kids forget about us in the first place?”

Keegan Michael-Key (as Slime, voice): “Last week i just started falling apart.”

Sebastian Maniscalco (as Magician Mouse, voice): “You’re sucking the oxygen out of the room!”

Imaginary friends aren’t so imaginary in the new family comedy “IF.”

: “All right, let’s find these ‘IF’ some kids. [trips and stumbles.] Gee! What kind of a kid created an invisible IF?”

Well, some are.

Actress Cailey Fleming stars as Bea in the movie. She’s a young girl who’s on a magical journey to connect “IFs,” or imaginary friends, with kids.

Cailey Fleming: “When I read the script, I instantly connected with her. I just love how she’s written. She has so many great qualities.”

Working with an all-star lineup wasn’t too shabby for Cailey, either.

Cailey Fleming: “This movie is my dream role. Like, these are my dream people, this is my dream cast.”

With voice appearances by Steve Carell, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Amy Schumer and more, we would have signed up, too!

: “I’m paying good cash, and this slimeball’s taking up all the time.”

But for the movie’s writer, director and star, John Krasinski, this project was more of a personal one.

John Krasinski: “I had always wanted to make a movie for my kids. I thought about a world that I would love to live in, and honestly, it came out of getting to spend time around an 8-year-old and a 6-year-old.”

Some of the IFs in the movie are even inspired by John’s kids.

John Krasinski: “My daughter Hazel had an amazing imaginary friend. It’s a marshmallow that the top of it is always on fire, and he will also be in the movie, too.”

“IF’s” leading man, Ryan Reynolds, says the movie is something adults can relate to as well.

Ryan Reynolds: “I’ve talked to people in their 30s, 40s and 50s who will talk about about, ‘Oh, man, I miss my imaginary friends, I had two when I was a kid.'”

OK, but Ryan,. the more pressing question is, did you have an imaginary friend?

Ryan Reynolds: “My brother Jeff and I shared this imaginary friend back and forth, and it was kind of a weird bond my brother and I had.”

Oh, please, tell us more.

Ryan Reynolds: “Pookie was his name, and he was like a bear, like a kind of a – looked like a teddy bear sort of thing.”

Amy Schumer (as Gummy Bear, voice): “And my mom too much candy isn’t good for your tummy, but I said…”

[ farts.]

Ryan Reynolds (as Cal): “Oh, my God. Wow, my eyes can taste it.”

Amy Schumer (as Gummy Bear, voice): “I’m so sorry.”

Ryan Reynolds (as Cal): “You don’t taste that in your eyeballs?”

“IF” is now playing in theaters.

