My cat, Kitty Martinez, can sometimes be a real terrorist, but she’s also like only six inches tall, so imagine a wild lion with a real chip on his shoulder. A lion that’s out for blood! That’s what happens in “Beast.”

Idris Elba tells me, this cat doesn’t want to be pet. It wants revenge!

Cats are sooo cute, right? But not at all in the new thriller “Beast.”

Idris Elba: “Yeah, he’s not a nice guy.”

Didn’t think so.

Idris Elba stars as a widower who takes his two daughters on a trip to Africa, to the village where their mother came from.

It was supposed to be a healing journey, you know, emotionally.

Idris Elba: “Since she’s died, you know, they’ve had a really rough time. The dad is left with the two kids, and he’s not sure how to relate to at least one of them.”

Instead, these folks are lucky if their physical wounds heal, which is why you won’t be surprised by this.

Alex Miranda: “Cats or dogs?”

Idris Elba: “Dogs!”

Although…

Idris Elba: “It’s not a real lion. It’s a CGI, and it’s incredibly well done.”

Thank goodness.

Idris Elba: “It’s based on an extinct lion called a Barbary lion, which was around a long time ago, and they were characteristically huge.”

But he’s got a bad attitude for a good reason.

Alex Miranda: “While he was trying to kill all of you guys, I kinda felt for him in a way.”

Idris Elba: “I did too! He’s kind of lost his family, he’s been split up by the effects of poaching, and he thinks that man is his enemy.”

And they did shoot on location, so…

Idris Elba: “Two hyenas showed up on set, because this was their nest not too far from us, and they were like, ‘What y’all doing?’ and with hyenas you just don’t want to mess around with them.”

Sound familiar?

Anybody else want a South Florida sequel?

Alex Miranda: “I really would love to see you, Idris, do an alligator version of this movie.”

Idris Elba: “I see what you’re doing! Beast 2 with alligator… listen, man. I can’t swim, so that’s not a movie you want to see.”

Calling his bluff!

Idris Elba: “No, I can swim, of course, but I’m not swimming with no alligators.”

I guess they have already made that movie, 2019’s “Crawl,” but back to “Beast.”

Idris Elba: “You realize that the lion and the man have a lot to fight for.”

“Beast” will be released in theaters on Aug. 19.

