What would you do if you knew someone sent a nuclear missile to destroy the U.S.? run, cry, drink? Well, Idris Elba and Rebecca Ferguson can only do one of those things — as they try to figure out how to deal with that crisis in the new Netflix film: “A House of Dynamite”. Can you guess which one they picked?

Idris Elba (as President): “I always thought just being ready is the point. It keeps people in check. It keeps the world straight. If they see how prepared we are, no one starts a nuclear war.”

Well, Idris Elba, if you were a betting man, you’d lose your money, because that’s exactly what happens in “A House of Dynamite.”

Voiceover: “Approximately three minutes ago, we detected an ICBM over the Pacific. Current flight trajectory is consistent with impact somewhere in the continental United States.”

And it’s Rebecca Ferguson’s job to find out who launched the missile while planning their next step.

Rebecca Ferguson (as Captain Olivia Walker): “Have we seen DEFCON 2 before?”

Woman: “No.”

Working on the film with Oscar-winning director Kathryn Bigelow was a no-brainer for Idris and Rebecca.

Idris Elba: “Coming to work with Kathryn was about exercising that mass muscle as an actor, which is bringing a little bit of yourself, less awareness of characters, less aware of acting, and bringing that rawness to it, you know.”

Rebecca Ferguson: “There is the texture, it is gritty, and Kathryn’s not scared of things being out of focus.”

Idris Elba: “Mmm.”

Rebecca Ferguson: “It comes back to the ultra-realism of it. She will grab what is offered, and it’s not forced.”

Idris Elba: “Mmm.”

Rebecca Ferguson (as Captain Olivia Walker): “Get in the car and just start driving.”

Now, if you’re shooting an explosive thriller about nuclear war, you want it done correctly. So Kathryn had technical advisors with high-level military experience in the film, a move Anthony Ramos and Tracy Letts were grateful for.

Tracy Letts: “They’re, they’re guys who are in StratCom with me, are guys who have spent their careers in StratCom, and so they were invaluable help to me.”

Tracy Letts (as General Anthony Brady): “If we do not take steps to neutralize our enemies now, we will lose our window to do so.”

Anthony Ramos: “When we finished one of the days, one of our advisors came up to us and goes, ‘Hey man, you guys took us right there. I felt like I was right back there.'”

Anthony Ramos (as Major Daniel Gonzalez): “None of this makes sense: Making all of these bombs and all of these plans. The walls are just ready to blow.”

