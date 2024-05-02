May-December romances. Seen it a million times at the movies. Hollywood has to spice it up for us, so now, an older woman bites into some young man meat. That’s a switch.

Anne Hathaway is the lucky woman doing the biting in “The Idea of You.” We caught up with the cast, who gave us a preview of the film and how it challenges society’s expectations of love.

Anne Hathaway (as Solène): “Hi.”

Nicholas Galitzine (as Hayes): “Hi.”

“The Idea of You” is an age-old story about a 40-year-old woman and a 24-year-old man in an unconventional romance.

Anne Hathaway: “Our characters are really well-suited, and they’re actually pretty chill together. They get along really well. They actually have that kind of love where it’s – they’ve got an ease and a fun together.”

Nicholas Galitzine: “Obviously, the movie is light, and there is a bounce to it. There’s some tragedy there, but we feel like also there’s this wonderful, I think, core message that I hope, you know, audiences can really take something from.”

Nicholas Galitzine (as Hayes): “I feel like I don’t meet people like you very often.”

The film, based on the popular 2017 novel, shows how Anne Hathaway deals with being dumped by her husband her for a younger woman.

I’ll tell you how she handles it. She turns the tables by falling in love with hottie Nicholas Galitzine, a young pop star she meets while attending Coachella with her daughter. Yes! Good for her.

Anne Hathaway: “The larger conflict of the movie is imposed by the world looking at them, and it feels so very arbitrary, and it does feel like it’s affected by gender.”

Nicholas Galitzine: “We’ve oftentimes spoke about this sort of implicit, or explicit at times, misogyny that kind of exists within our industry, within, you know, society as a whole in terms of age-gap relationships between men and women.”

Anne Hathaway (as Solène): “I’m too old for you.”

Nicholas Galitzine (as Hayes): “No, you’re not.”

The cast says the film challenges societal norms of age and love. I think what they mean is, it’s great seeing a woman getting some.

Reid Scott: “Before stigmas like that fade away, if they ever do, the first step in that is just awareness. I think maybe that’s what’s happening now, that society at large are finally – we are aware of the mistakes and the pitfalls of that mindset from generations past.”

“The Idea of You” is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

