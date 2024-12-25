A tropical oasis is taking over the docks of the old Shucker’s Bar and Grill. It’s been reimagined into a modern sunset brunch with late night party vibe. And celebs are already hittin’ up the spot.

It’s out with the old and in with the new. Palm trees and beautiful dock views go hand-in-hand at Palm Tree Club.

Alexandra Eichner: “You can arrive by boat or car and then enjoy an amazing waterfront dining experience. And then they get to hang out in their room with their friends and kind of sink in with the vibe.”

The welcoming hotspot attracts an A-list crew.

Alexandra Eichner: “You know Leonardo DiCaprio, Selena Gomez and it spans across industries. We’ve got football players, golfers, actresses, DJs, the mix of Palm Tree Crew kind of comes here to hang out and celebrate because they like hang out with each other.”

But you don’t have to dress to impress to hang out here.

Alexandra Eichner: “The vibe here is come as you are. There’s no attire. Everyone’s welcome, everyone mixes and mingles with each other. Come and have fun. Any celebrity that’s associated with Palm Tree, they are that vibe also. They are chill, nice. They want to hang out.”

The timeline was tight to transform this North Bay Village gem.

Alexandra Eichner: “It was six months and only one month for the restaurant. I lost a lot of sleep [laughs].”

Magenta pink and green take over this music venue location. Their next sunset party is with Diplo.

Alexandra Eichner: “The thing that makes Palm Tree Club, Palm Tree Club really is the music, is the center point of it all. On Saturday if you show up, starting at 3 p.m. we will have live music. You can kind of come for brunch, stay for the live music, and still get to bed at a normal time if you want or go out!”

As for the grub…

Alexandra Eichner: “The food is American coastal classics. Chicken tenders, salads, wagyu burger.”

The waterfront rooms also got a facelift with custom art pieces.

Alexandra Eichner: “Come stay at the room. Have an after-party with your friends. And then come hang out by the pool the next day.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Palm Tree Club Miami

1819 79th Street Causeway

North Bay Village, FL 33141

(786) 485-2020

palmtreeclubmiami.com

