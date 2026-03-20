When you go to a music festival — the most important thing you got to decide is: What are you gonna wear? Because everybody is checking you out, and the looks are even louder than the speakers. Luckily, South Florida designer Tanya Marie has the sparkle and fringe covered, and she’s gearing up for festival season.

From Ultra, Tortuga and III Points, SoFlo music festivals are around the corner and always a hit. So are the outfits!

Local designer Tanya Marie is the self-proclaimed festival queen, and definitely has that wow factor sewn in.

Tanya Marie McLendon: “My vibe is freedom, happiness. I call myself the happiness guru. All my pieces are art, they’re handmade. I just did New York Fashion Week and a lot of the pieces you’re going to see right now are derivative of that show. However, I’m going into Coachella season, Miami Music Week and into Burning Man season.”

Tanya Marie McLendon: “The music festivals now are so extremely high end. People are wearing designers. I have these things that I call vests. I do a lot of vests because they go over. You can literally wear a gown, like a wedding gown over shorts and, like, wear it to Publix and live your life.”

From head pieces to custom boots, her lifestyle brand carries it all. But as a sustainable fashionista, nothing goes to waste.

Tanya Marie McLendon: “I take things that my husband is throwing in the garbage and turn it into gold. He doesn’t know. I do a mishmash and myriad of fabrics all mixed together so I create my own fabric. I’ll use the Basmati rice bag mixed with bling and all kinds of situations that are not supposed to go together.”

Like feathers with denim. And Tanya’s very familiar with our bods.

Tanya Marie McLendon: “I’ve dressed Shireen — she knows, they both know me. I’ve dressed Lynn Martinez. Hi, girls! If you feel like standing out, wear a piece and honestly, the pieces have no age. You know, little girls, they just want to wear how they feel. That’s literally me.”

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Tanya-Marie Collection

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