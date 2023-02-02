SoFlo foodies, you are cleared for takeoff at Runway 84. The iconic eatery is back after an eight-month layoff for a major face-lift. With a fresh new look, a new name and a few additions to the menu, the place is ready to make new memories while keeping one eye on the past.

Italian food lovers, rejoice! Runway 84 is open for biz.

Anthony Bruno: “It feels great to be back, really. Honestly, it was nice in the beginning to have a little time off, but I started to miss the place, and I’m just happy to be back.”

The Fort Lauderdale eatery had been satisfying customers since 1982, but as good as business was, changes were in order.

So they shut their doors in May for renovations.

Anthony Bruno: “It was 40 years. Honestly, looking at it for 40 years myself, I was ready.”

Ready to turn a traditional restaurant dining room into a unique 1960’s-style supper club.

And every supper club needs cool music to set the right vibe.

Pat Marzano: “A supper club is to have that comfortable – that comfort feeling and that nice, smooth, entertaining music that everyone can relate to, which complements the decor, complements the menu, complements the cocktails.”

Live music is just part of the new Runway 84. You’re also going to taste some first-time dishes.

Anthony Bruno: “We have a prime steak program, 40-ounce dry-aged porterhouse for two, and we’re also doing a beautiful spicy rigatoni, and we also have a tableside Caesar salad.”

There’s a lot more room now to enjoy your meal.

Anthony Bruno: “The biggest addition has been the outdoor space, which we’ve tripled the size of the outdoor terrace, which is covered, fully enclosed.”

A table inside the private Dan Marino Dining Room is a sweet getaway. You can also score some points at the brand-new bar.

But longtime fans should not worry. Some touches when it was called Anthony’s Runway 84 are still there.

Anthony Bruno: “So we wanted to really keep the spirit of the airline through the decor, through the little artwork and throughout the nuances.”

The photo-lined “Wall of Fame” made the cut. It’s still a great place for selfies.

The joint may have gone through some changes, but it still gives you the same bang for your buck.

Jennifer Becker: “I think that this has filled such an incredible void in the area. I don’t think that there’s ever been a true supper club that people can come and enjoy.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Runway 84

330 W State Road 84

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33315

954-467-8484

runway84.com

