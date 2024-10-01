(WSVN) -

Ever wondered what was on Fat Joe’s mind? Or what burning questions about celebs keep him up at night?

If you did, you will be getting those answers soon enough.

The rapper is stepping into a new role as host of his very own talk show series. He sat down with Deco to tell us all about it.

You may know Fat Joe from hits like Lean Back.

Or how about “What’s Luv?” featuring Ashanti?

But fans are about to see the rap star in a new light.

Fat Joe: “You’ve seen talk show hosts, but never one like me.”

The entertainer is taking on a different kind of gig with his new talk show, “Fat Joe Talks.”

Fat Joe: “It’s actually a traveling talk show. Think Anthony Bourdain without the food. So we go all over. If I’m interviewing T.I., I’m going to go to the ATL to hang out with him in ‘Latto. If I’m interviewing Baby Face, I’m out in LA. So I’m moving all over.”

The half-hour show will focus on in-depth conversations with some of today’s biggest icons.

Fat Joe: “It’s always going to be a friend talking to a friend. You’re going to be like a fly on the wall and hear stories you would have never heard before.”

And when watching the show, you can bet one thing: accuracy!

Fat Joe: “I watched many documentaries, and it wasn’t factual; it wasn’t accurate. And so that made me say, ‘Yo, I want to interview Snoop Doggy Dog; I want to interview LL Cool J. So 40 years from now, people could look back and say, Nah, that’s not how it went. Snoop doggy dog told Fat Joe this; check the video.”

Fat Joe says he’s asking the questions everyone wants to know.

Fat Joe: “Say I interview Mary J. Blige. I think about the fans who love Mary. I think about the girls going ‘go Mary, go Mary’. If they had a chance to talk to Mary with no cameras, what would they ask Mary? And that is what I ask Mary.”

The show debuts on the Starz network Friday, but in the meantime, Fat Joe has new music for fans.

Fat Joe: “The bigger the bezel, the bigger the boss! The TS chain keeps hitting’ the cross.”

Fat Joe: “I got a single out right now with Khaled and Anita. Its called paradise “feels like paradise,” and it’s really really blowing up out there.”

One last thing before you go… What’s the best city in the world?

Fat Joe: “3-0-5 3-0-5 Allapattah, Allapattah!”

