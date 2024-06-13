Ice Cube is a huge basketball fan. He loves it so much, he started his own league. BIG3 is about to kick off its seventh season. We talked to Cube about what fans can expect on the court. We also got the lowdown on his upcoming South Florida concert.

The NBA Finals are underway, which is big, but the new season of BIG3, Ice Cube’s basketball league, tips off over the weekend.

Ice Cube: “Season 7, you know, we’re coming in hot. Everybody knows what’s coming this year. You know, it’s gonna be amazing.”

Like fine wine, BIG3 has only improved over the years.

Ice Cube: “Players are getting better. Coaches are getting better. People understand the game. It’s fun to play and fun to watch.”

This is three-on-three basketball. It’s physical, it’s rough — it’s so cool.

Ice Cube: “That’s the beauty in the game.”

And it’s for every fan, no matter what age.

Ice Cube: “We keep it calibrated to a point where it’s amazing on the court, fun off the court, family-friendly but also hard-nosed, like, we like to see our sports.”

BIG3 is like the NBA, if the NBA was played in the schoolyard.

Ice Cube: “But the guys that are playing, they want to compete at the highest level. They want the smoke, and they want it mano-y-mano, and that’s the difference.”

Ice isn’t putting his rapping career on the back burner.

Ice Cube (rapping): “Just waking up in the morning gotta thank God. I don’t know, but today seems kind of odd.”

He’ll be rocking Hard Rock Live next weekend with his buds, the Red Hot Chili Peppers.

Red Hot Chili Peppers (singing): “What I got, you got to give it to your mama, what I got, you got to give it to your papa.”

Ice Cube: “Oh, man, it’s going to be amazing. One of my favorite bands. We toured together in ’92 on the Lollapalooza tour.”

Cube’s looking forward to the gig big time.

Ice Cube: “It’s just great that we get a chance to roll and do a couple of shows together and hang out and rock out.”

