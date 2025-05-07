Sure, his name is Ice Cube but, when it comes to his career, the man is on fire! From music to film and other business ventures, Cube does it all and, this summer, he’s ready to make a slam dunk in SoFlo with his basketball league.

Talk about having skin in the game! Ice Cube’s been a baller in the music industry for 40 years.

Ice Cube: “It’s what you dream of as an artist. You want, you wanna be around. You wanna have staying power.”

But these days, he’s also ballin’ in a different way. Don’t call it a comeback! The rapper’s Big3 basketball league is gearing up for its eighth season!

Ice Cube: “It’s professional 3-on-3. It’s half court. But we got cool things, like we got a four-point shot and our league is unique because the first team to 50 wins.”

This year, there’s an all-new Miami 305 team that’s ready to take the world by storm and they’re definitely bringing the heat!

Ice Cube: “He wanted Mike Beasley and he wanted Mario Chalmers, who are Miami beloved players. And Reggie Evans. So, we’ll see who else they pick May 15 in the Big3 draft.”

Teamwork makes the dream work! Cube can’t wait to see SoFlo fans cheer on the guys!

Ice Cube: “You can root them on all summer. So you know, you got a team, hopefully, that can bring a championship to Miami.”

Speaking of things to root for, the rapper is hitting the road this fall for his U.S. headlining tour in over 10 years.

Ice Cube: “It’s the ‘Truth to Power Tour: 4 Decades of Attitude.’ I looked up, and this year, I’ve been involved in music for 40 years. I started in 1985.”

And it’s a landmark celebration so you know he’s doing it big.

Ice Cube: “It’s been a great ride. A great journey. Lot of good music. So I wanted to put together a big production for the fans that’s been down from day one.”

The closest Florida show is in Tampa, but Cube says…

Ice Cube: “I wanna build more and do more after we finish this run and we’ll definitely include Miami. If I come anywhere near, you know I’m worth the trip.”

The new Miami 305 team will play their first game at the Kaseya Center on June 29 and Ice Cube’s tour hits up Tampa on September 11.

