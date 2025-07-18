Last summer, five friends made a killer mistake. Now, their past is hooking up with their present, again. The latest installment of ‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’ hits theaters tomorrow. But, before it does, Deco sat down with the cast to get the tea on the new fisherman stalker.

Talk about killer instincts. ‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’ follows a group of friends who kept a secret that happened, well… last summer. In the sequel, there’s another killer on the loose and he’s after them.

Madelyn Cline: “What I think is interesting the difference between maybe the first telling of it in 1997 and now is because he’s so ominous. I think that’s what’s really scary and to receive an anonymous note now, is terrifying. Like where’s the trail, you know?”

Trailer: “The cops are not gonna to help us. Then we’ll find someone who will.”

And that someone is the real OG, Freddie Prinze Jr.

For the actor, joining the cast was a no brainer.

Freddie Prinze Jr.: “Hungry to show people what I can do with this type of a role, with this type of a character. And what he has gone through and who he’s going to become at the end of this movie. So it’s an easy yes. I said yes before I read the script, I said yes just off the idea.”

And he’s loving the slayer’s look.

Freddie Prinze Jr.: “The jacket is just slicker. Ah, slicker. laughs but it’s cooler. The hook is sharper, it’s slicker, it feels like it cuts through the wind a lot faster.

But we give plenty of blood so it’s all good.”

The young cast is embracing the story nostalgia.

Chase Sui Wonders: “It’s like a piece of Americana. And it’s definitely a story that feels like it’s been brought into 2025 in the most refreshing way.”

And the reason why fans should watch…

Sarah Pidgeon: “Freddie Prinze Jr. and Jennifer Love Hewitt. Yeah.”

Tyriq Withers- “Whoa, that was mine and you go straight to me? laughs Because of Jonah Hauer-King.”

Jonah Hauer-King: “Harpoons.”

Chase Sui Wonders: “Madelyn Cline.”

