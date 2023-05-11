Have you ever been hypnotized? If not, would you be open to it? Here’s Alex Miranda to tell us about a new movie called “Hypnotic.”

Ben Affleck plays a hypnotist who’s trying to save his daughter. The actor tells Deco why there are so many surprises in the film.

Alice Braga (as Diana Cruz): “What do you see? Your daughter? The park?”

Ben Affleck (as Detective Danny Rourke): “I wasn’t paying attention.”

Ben Affleck stars as Detective Danny Rourke in Robert Rodriguez’s thriller “Hypnotic.” The actor plays a police officer haunted by his daughter’s kidnapping.

William Fichtner (as Dellrayne): “It’s very hot today. It’s like a furnace.”

Turns out Danny isn’t a detective at all. He’s a government-trained hypnotist, called a hypnotic.

Alice Braga (as Diana Cruz): “Hypnotics have the ability to influence the brain, sound, voice.”

Ben Affleck: “The script had a number of different levels to it. I thought it was one thing, it turned into something else and turned into something else. By the end, I realized, ‘This is going to be a lot of fun to play this character.'”

The film’s layers let the cast explore more sides of their characters and the story.

Ben Affleck: “It plays into the genre tropes of the detective movie in kind of a fun way, and we get to play with that, and then it turns out I’m a much more normal, kind of a regular dad.”

For Alice Braga, she couldn’t pass up the chance to work with director Robert Rodriguez.

Alice Braga: “This script, it was so special, and it’s been with him for 20 years, that I wanted to join him on this journey more than anything, and apart from that, any actor would love to play in this movie, because all of us get to play two roles in it.”

The movie is a thriller, but the actress says her character shows the film is more than that.

Alice Braga: “Diana is such a powerful role in the sense that she’s a strong woman that loves her family, and I think the movie is about love, I think this movie is about connection, it’s about reconciliation.”

And Robert and Ben agree: the constant learning is what makes the film and the characters special.

Robert Rodriguez: “A lot of the main setpieces and hooks, where the audience never knows what’s real, is what’s fun about a movie like this.”

Ben Affleck: “Every time you think you understand them, you learn something new, and it changes, and so, all the characters are really fun that way.”

Alice Braga (as Diana Cruz): “Hypnotics make everything you see and do feel perfectly normal.”

“Hypnotic” begins mesmerizing moviegoers on Friday.

