There’s a patty party going down in Broward in May. The county is all in on the first-ever 954 Burger Month. Hot handfuls of heaven are waiting for you. Come bun, come all!

Jimmy Buffett (singing): “Cheeseburger in paradise, heaven on earth with an onion slice.”

954 Burger Month is on. For proof, look no further than Gilbert’s 17th Street Grill in Fort Lauderdale.

Sef “Burger Beast” Gonzalez: “954 Burger Month occurs during May, which is traditionally National Burger Month, and we’re celebrating burgers in Broward County.”

There’s a good chance you’ll find your dream burger at one of the joints taking part in this party.

Sef “Burger Beast” Gonzalez: “In a perfect world, everyone is doing a special burger for National Burger Month. We’re celebrating anyone who does burgers throughout the month.”

The folks at Gilbert’s are treating your taste buds to something savory and cheesy for the month’s various events.

Lenore Gilbert: “I guess, because there are so many other burgers being made, we decided to make one burger, and we make a Havarti burger.”

This big boy is most impressive.

Lenore Gilbert: “So, it’s a bacon cheeseburger on a toasted Thomas English muffin, and each one is painted with a little butter and garlic, which sets off the flavor of the meat.”

There are other thick, bun-filled delights you can choose. Check out the Chimichurri Burger, with homemade chimichurri sauce, pepper jack cheese and red onions.

Then, there’s the Dominican Burger.

Lenore Gilbert: “It’s got an over-easy fried egg on it. It’s got cheese, that queso blanco fried cheese. I think then there’s onions on it, and there’s a special slaw, special dressing with a slaw.”

If the Hulk makes it to 954 Burger Month, you’ll probably find him at the Smash Burgers truck.

Jason Smith: “Smash Burgers is the way of cooking a burger thin and crispy and juicy all in the same.”

At Smash Burger, quantity does not equal quality.

Jason Smith: “I have a very limited menu. I do just a couple of types of burgers, but every week I will be doing a different burger for Burger Month.”

One of those coming your way is the Frita Burger.

Jason Smith: “A frita is a Cuban-style hamburger.”

You get fried onions, cheese, spicy ketchup, creamy sauce and potato sticks on a bun.

The K-Dough creation is a spicy son of a gun. It’s a double burger with two types of cheese, tangy sauce and jalapeños.

You’ll be doing plenty of chowing down during 954 Burger Month.

Jason Smith: “I just feel like it’s giving us exposure to a lot of access that people might not have heard about.”

HUNGRY FOR MORE INFO?

954 Burger Month

May 1-May 31

Various Venues at 1 East Broward Boulevard Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301.

954burgermonth.com

