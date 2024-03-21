Long before college students used to flock to Miami Beach for spring break, Atlanta was the place to go. It was the party of the century. The new Hulu documentary “Freaknik” details this whole epic experience.

Amadi Boon: “In the ’80s, we said, ‘Let’s plan a picnic during spring break.'”

Sharon Toomer: “Let’s call it Freaknik.”

It was the spring break party everyone knew about.

Deon Richmond (as Jordan Bennett): “You can’t got to Freaknik without a car. The party is on the street, and I want to be a part of the gridlock.”

But you’ve never heard of the story of “Freaknik” like this.

Lil Jon: “Freaknik was the greatest Black gathering in America.”

Man in documentary: “I’m having a ball out here.”

The new Hulu documentary explores the rise.

Carlos Neal: “It started as a gathering of just like-minded, positive African Americans looking to really just enjoy themselves.”

And fall…

Rasheeda: “It started to get more out of control, people were coming by the masses.”

Michael Williams: “What was intended for students at college and their spring break commingled with 30- and 40-year-old men.”

Of the wildest party never told.

Woman in documentary: “The things I saw? Insane.”

The spring break fest brought out big-name celebrities.

Carlos Neal: “You would see Goodie Mob, Tupac, Outkast, Usher Raymond.”

It even launched the careers of some of those big names.

Carlos Neal: “Outkast actually really blew up because of Freaknik. They went out there to pass out tapes.”

Miami’s own Uncle Luke serves as an executive producer for the doc. He told Deco it was a no-brainer for him to be there.

Uncle Luke: “When I heard Freaknik at the height of my career, being an artist, I thought that was the place we needed to be at.”

These days Uncle Luke has his own thoughts on how to continue the epic party.

Uncle Luke: “For me, the future of Freaknik will be something similar to Rolling Loud, but adding the element of HBCUs to be involved.”

But fret not, because the vibes will continue.

Carlos Neal: “Freaknik 2024, we’re doing a 420 edition. With Grammy winner Killer Mike!”

“Freaknik: The Wildest Party Never Told” begins streaming Thursday only on Hulu.

