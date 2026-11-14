Save the drama for your mama or, better yet, save it for Hulu because the new “Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” spinoff is now streaming and the girls gave Deco a taste of what to expect.

Double the friend groups, double the drama!

Jen Affleck is saying goodbye to Utah and hello to California in “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County,” and she says she really leaned on her new group of friends as she navigated her divorce from her husband, Zac.

Jen Affleck: “Obviously there’s been a lot that’s happened and a lot to navigate, and I’m clearly pregnant, so it hasn’t been easy. But doing the best that I can.”

For Jen, being around the girls really helped.

Jen Affleck: “It’s just been comforting to have different perspectives and also just knowing some of the women have gone through the exact thing I’ve gone through.”

Bobbi Althoff: “I feel like we show up for each other, and it was nice to be able to show up for her, and honestly for me it was nice to have someone to talk to.”

The new spinoff packs in a lot of drama in eight episodes, touching on everything from relationship troubles to a throuple reveal and differences in religious beliefs.

Avery Woods: “I feel like that is the most beautiful part of this season. We all come around and really learn to love each other and form these very pivotal relationships.”

Madison Bontempo: “It was really hard for me to have hard conversations and to say how I feel sometimes. And so I learned how to be better at that by being surrounded by these women.”

But it wasn’t all heavy topics all season. The ladies said they had a lot of fun too, and they’re teasing memorable moments like..

Jen Affleck: “Chippendales?”

Avery Woods: “This is better than I expected.”

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