What’s old is new again for Baz Luhrmann.

In an era of reboots and re-launches, the director is trying something different with one of his biggest films.

Just like Thanksgiving leftovers, Baz Luhrmann is making a new dish from his 2008 movie “Australia.”

Baz Luhrmann: “I mean, we shot two and a half million feet of footage.”

And that footage is now the new Hulu series “Faraway Downs.”

Nicole Kidman (As “Lady Sarah Ashley”): “My husband was killed in a faraway land, this place is so barren I can’t understand what he would have seen out here, there she is faraway downs.”

It all came together when someone got sick on the set of “Elvis.”

Baz Luhrmann: “Tom Hanks gets COVID, quite famously. And we get shut down, and I’m like, well, what am I gonna do?”

Nicole Kidman (As “Lady Sarah Ashley”): “Get off my property.”

Uh-oh…

Nicole Kidman means business as she tries to protect her ranch from a ruthless baron. Hugh Jackman and Brandon Walters jump in to help, but there’s a twist.

Tony Barry (As “Sgt. Callahan): “Sgt. Callahan with the police, there’s a half-blood Aborigine child out here somewhere. I thought we might put him in the hand of the church.”

Baz Luhrmann: “My idea was to take, make, make a big sweeping ‘gone with the wind’-like epic, but to flip it over, tell it from an indigenous, first nations point of view, from this young aboriginal boy’s point of view.”

And don’t even think about calling “Faraway Downs” a “director’s cut” of “Australia.”

Baz Luhrmann: “I’ve worked with on the new music and the graphics, but also some actual plot.”

