HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Wolverine’s trading his claws for a microphone. Hugh Jackman is coming right here to SoFlo, for his world tour!

Hugh Jackman (on stage): “Ladies and gents, this is the moment you’ve waited for. You’ve been searching through the dark, your sweat soaking through the floor.”

Hugh’s making a stop at Hollywood’s Hard Rock Live next March 6.

The Broadway legend will perform hits from “The Greatest Showman,” “The Music Man,” and “The Boy from Oz,” plus a few surprises.

After five years off the stage, Jackman’s bringing back the glitz, and the grit, and the drama.

