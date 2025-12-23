Get ready to fall in love with Lightning and Thunder in “Song Sung Blue.” With Hugh Jackman flexing those Broadway pipes and Kate Hudson striking those power chords, they’re a match made in musical heaven. Throw in Neil Diamond as a third wheel and it’s the perfect love story.

Go ahead and sing along.

Neil Diamond’s classic tunes are getting revived in the movie, ‘Song Sung Blue.”

In the biopic, Hugh Jackman and Kate Hudson play Lightning and Thunder — a real-life Neil Diamond tribute duo. And Neil’s a fan.

Kate Hudson: “So wonderful. He’s so, he loves the movie. He said to me that, you know, every once in a while, something comes along and gives his music new life.”

And this film does just that with both stars loving their characters.

Kate Hudson: “With Claire, it would be her resilience, you know, and, I think it’s a theme throughout the whole film for everybody, for every character, but, it’s, like, grit. The grit and resilience.”

Hugh Jackman: “I got my first job when I was 26 so I had a lot of jobs and I was in a lot of amateur productions.”

Hugh Jackman: “When I graduated from drama school, I started a theater company, which, I assumed, would be for nine people and it’s still going. My life went in a direction that I never thought possible and it’s been incredible, but, I, like Mike, I’d still be doing it. Even if I had another job, I would still be doing it somehow.”

With the flick dropping on Christmas, it’s all about love and giving, especially for the icon.

Hugh Jackman: “He loves the story of them and always has. I think it speaks to his generosity and his real belief that for every Neil Diamond, there are thousands of really great musicians that don’t quite make it, but still love it and that’s awesome.”

