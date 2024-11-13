When it comes to dancing, you’ve probably heard of doing the robot. But these days, movin’ and groovin’ is getting a little more technical, or should I say, technological. There’s a very unique show coming to SoFlo this month that’s putting a dynamic duo in the bot-light, I mean spotlight!

Some robots are protectors, and some are real dance machines … but when it comes to performing arts, there’s only one KUKA.

Taiwanese dancer and choreographer Huang Yi and his industrial robo partner are ready to hit the stage in SoFlo.

Huang Yi (through translator): “This is my childhood dream that I always wanted to collaborate with a robot, and since I’m a dancer, I wanted to add a robot on stage to dance with me.”

Talk about making all the right moves! This show explores the relationship between humanity and technology through movement and music.

Huang Yi (through translator): “There are sections where they mirror each other, and there are also sections exploring death. Like humans, human has to face death, and robots don’t, so how do they interact with each other? “

Huang Yi and KUKA have danced together all over the world, but this will be their first time in the 305, thanks to Live Arts Miami.

Kathryn Garcia: “Live Arts Miami is your local source for global performing arts culture. We bring the best artists from around the world around the block here to Miami for some incredible live performances.”

The show is going down at the Koubek Center in Little Havana.

Kathryn Garcia: “Every second of movement that that robot has done took hours to program, and it’s really a seamless integration of human movement and robot movement. There’s a lot of questions about what the future holds, and we thought this piece would be a really great opportunity to come together as a community and an audience and start thinking.”

Huang Yi and KUKA hit the stage on Friday, Nov. 22 and 23.

FOR MORE INFO:

Live Arts Miami

Miami Dade College Koubek Memorial Center

2705 SW 3rd St.

Miami, FL 33135

Tickets



