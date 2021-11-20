Cheers to the weekend. It’s time to kick back, relax, and rock on. The band Waterparks is rolling into town this weekend, and they’re telling Deco about making a splash in the 954.

Get ready to rock, SoFlo. Waterparks is bringing their A Night Out on Earth Tour to Revolution Live in Fort Lauderdale, Saturday.

Frontman Awsten Knight promises it’s gonna be a blast.

Awsten Knight: “Fun, so much fun, like 10-out-of-10 fun.”

The Houston band is super pumped to be doing a headlining show in SoFlo.

Awsten Knight: “I love South Florida. I love it so much, and I just want like an excuse to be in South Florida, you know what I mean?”

So what’s the vibe of a Waterparks show like? It’s whatever you wanna make it.

Awsten Knight: “If you like calm shows, they’re so chill, dude. Come on, bring a blanket, lay down. If you like crowd surfing and circle pits and all that, come through! We do have that. No, there’s definitely a good energy. Everybody’s just like at 10, like everyone’s loud as hell. It’s pretty dope.”

It’s not just the crowd that gets hyped. Awsten does, too, especially when playing songs like “Numb” from the band’s new album, “Greatest Hits.”

The band’s pretty busy playing sold out shows almost every night, but when Awsten’s not on stage, he’s jamming out to some of our favorite artists.

Awsten Knight: “Silk Sonic makes me feel incredible. Doja Cat, obviously.”

Awsten’s also been loving Taylor Swift’s “Red” re-release. He even had the crowd jam out to one of the songs at a recent show.

Awsten Knight: “I’ve seen her live. I know how to play many of her songs. ‘Reputation”s my favorite, though.”

Speaking of reputation, Waterparks has got a reputation for putting on a great show, and Awsten thinks you deserve that!

Awsten Knight: “You deserve to blow off some steam, get crowd surfed up, pushed towards some boys singing some songs for you. You earned it, ’cause you’ve been doing your best.”

