Halloween isn’t the only holiday this week. House of Horror Haunted Carnival at Miami International Mall is celebrating Day of the Dead. Deco’s Alex Miranda, a renowned Roman gladiator, is still alive, at least the last time we checked. Pull out the sugar skulls and marigolds because this weekend, House of Horror is celebrating with Mexican food and drink specials.

The House of Horror Haunted Carnival has risen from the dead at Miami International Mall.

Alex Miranda: “There are, don’t look now, several dead people standing right behind you.”

Andrew Rodriguez-Triana, Set and Art Designer, House of Horror Haunted Carnival: “I think those are my ancestors.”

With unbelievable rides, two dedicated scare zones, and three terrific houses.

Alex Miranda: “We are here at the House of Horror Haunted Carnival, and I’m going to head straight to the scariest house. When I walk in and I pass those doors, what’s happening?”

Andrew Rodriguez-Triana: “So you’re going to go into Blood Moon Bayou. We have actors literally everywhere.”

Guest: “I freak out. This is not what I do.”

[Woman yells]

Andrew Rodriguez-Triana: “They are coming at you from all angles, so you definitely want to look out for that.”

Alex Miranda (inside haunted house): “It’s gorgeous already, in the spookiest way. How are you feeling?”

Guest: “I’m scared of the Everglades, and this is peak Everglades.”

And just when you think they are not around…

Andrew Rodriguez-Triana: “They’re gonna get you.”

[Woman yells]

Alex Miranda (inside haunted house): “Oh!”

And when it comes to Day of the Dead, nobody does it better.

Andrew Rodriguez-Triana: “We delve deep to create this oversize ofrenda. We honor the tradition. And we want you to come dressed up as a Catrina.”

Sure, I’ll get in the spirit.

Alex Miranda (looking at his painted face): “What? That’s scary. Is this not giving Mrs. Doubtfire?”

Andrew Rodriguez-Triana: “I want you to feel at home.”

Alex Miranda: “That’s beautiful. Oh my gosh. Thank you.”

Andrew Rodriguez-Triana: “And we want you to partake in the festivities and the food. We have a lot of Mexican offerings.”

Alex Miranda (speaking to skeleton): “If you don’t mind. I’m just going to get started.”

Alex Miranda: “It is really nice to have some elevated options like these gorgeous tacos, the classic guac and chips, and this gigantic burrito. It’s huge.”

Andrew Rodriguez-Triana: “Nov. 1 and 2. They will be at a discounted rate.”

Alex Miranda (eating the food): “It’s so good, right?”

Andrew Rodriguez-Triana: “We do have margarita specials for that weekend, so you definitely want to come and check that out.”

Rest in pieces at House of Horror through Sunday. Tickets online are $39 for adults, $20 for kids 6 and under.

Alex Miranda: “Dia de los Muertos, the gorgeous Mexican holiday, reminds us that love transcends time and death. It’s a continuation. And on my altar when that day comes, margaritas and chips and guac. That’s my only wish.”

Now, when you buy tickets at the door, they are a little bit more expensive, so buy them ahead of time.

FOR MORE INFO:

House of Horror Haunted Carnival

Miami International Mall

1625 NW 107 Ave, Miami, FL 33172

Sept. 25- Nov. 2.

Event Website

