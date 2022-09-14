One thing about hotels rooms, sometimes you have to sacrifice things you love — like outdoor space! But that’s where terrace suites come in.

SoBe’s Hotel Greystone has a whole new look with the pampering of a VIP stay but with all the privacy of home.

Art Deco glamour.

Pedro: “Original terrazzo floors, where you really get that Miami Beach feel.”

Penthouse livin’.

Pedro: “Open it up, and now your room becomes double the size.”

At the boutique, 21-plus Hotel Greystone on Collins Avenue, eight new terrace suites might feel more home sweet home than home.

Pedro: “Clean, cute and cool. That’s what we stand for.”

Feel clean, cute and cool on luxurious lounge chairs and in your very own, personal outdoor shower.

Alex Miranda: “Ahh. Oh, my! How long have you been there?!”

Plus, I could write a Harvard video essay about my private jacuzzi.

Alex Miranda: “Hi! I’m Alex Miranda, and I’m going to tell all of you at Deco why Hotel Greystone is going to make an amazing stay.”

But at their restaurant, Sérêvène…

Pedro: “The concept is Japanese with some French techniques. Really playful.”

And The Greystone Bar…

Pedro: “It’s a darker feel.”

It’s less Ricky Martin, more Billie Holiday.

Pedro: “Thursday to Monday, that’s when we bring the jazz element, so either duets or trios.”

Wednesday is cabaret night, and Tuesday, it’s stand-up comedy.

Alex Miranda: “Which knight invented King Arthur’s round table. Sir Cumference! Right? Thank you, all. It’s been a great night.”

I need a drink.

Alex Miranda: “This is the Thousand Blossoms cocktail. It’s got St-Germain, gin and pineapple juice. I’ll have a thousand more, please. Thank you!”

And some appetizers, like the Crispy Cauliflower and Chicken kabob, good to very the last bite.

Meghan: Alex, Beyoncé!”

Alex Miranda: “Where?!”

At least Greystone is running a one-year anniversary special this month.

Pedro: “Twenty-five percent off from the best available rate, and then you have a $50 credit to spend at any of our food and beverage outlets.”

Which means you’re going to be thrilled with your bill.

