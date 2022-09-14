One thing about hotels rooms, sometimes you have to sacrifice things you love — like outdoor space! But that’s where terrace suites come in.
SoBe’s Hotel Greystone has a whole new look with the pampering of a VIP stay but with all the privacy of home.
Art Deco glamour.
Pedro: “Original terrazzo floors, where you really get that Miami Beach feel.”
Penthouse livin’.
Pedro: “Open it up, and now your room becomes double the size.”
At the boutique, 21-plus Hotel Greystone on Collins Avenue, eight new terrace suites might feel more home sweet home than home.
Pedro: “Clean, cute and cool. That’s what we stand for.”
Feel clean, cute and cool on luxurious lounge chairs and in your very own, personal outdoor shower.
Alex Miranda: “Ahh. Oh, my! How long have you been there?!”
Plus, I could write a Harvard video essay about my private jacuzzi.
Alex Miranda: “Hi! I’m Alex Miranda, and I’m going to tell all of you at Deco why Hotel Greystone is going to make an amazing stay.”
But at their restaurant, Sérêvène…
Pedro: “The concept is Japanese with some French techniques. Really playful.”
And The Greystone Bar…
Pedro: “It’s a darker feel.”
It’s less Ricky Martin, more Billie Holiday.
Pedro: “Thursday to Monday, that’s when we bring the jazz element, so either duets or trios.”
Wednesday is cabaret night, and Tuesday, it’s stand-up comedy.
Alex Miranda: “Which knight invented King Arthur’s round table. Sir Cumference! Right? Thank you, all. It’s been a great night.”
I need a drink.
Alex Miranda: “This is the Thousand Blossoms cocktail. It’s got St-Germain, gin and pineapple juice. I’ll have a thousand more, please. Thank you!”
And some appetizers, like the Crispy Cauliflower and Chicken kabob, good to very the last bite.
Meghan: Alex, Beyoncé!”
Alex Miranda: “Where?!”
At least Greystone is running a one-year anniversary special this month.
Pedro: “Twenty-five percent off from the best available rate, and then you have a $50 credit to spend at any of our food and beverage outlets.”
Which means you’re going to be thrilled with your bill.
FOR MORE INFO:
Greystone Hotel
1920 Collins Ave.
Miami Beach, FL 33138
305-847-4000
greystonehotel.com
