FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The holidays combine the four F’s, food, fun, family and friends.

This season, before you head to your family’s for Thanksgiving, grab your besties for a night meant just for you and your “framily.”

Here’s something to be thankful for, Burlock Coast inside the Ritz Carlton Fort Lauderdale is hosting Friendsgiving.

Paula Dasilva, Chef: “Friendsgiving at Burlock Coast is a time for people to come together and really just celebrate the holiday.”

This annual tradition at Burlock is going down this Sunday.

Anna Shawver, guest: “It’s really fun to get together with my friends. It’s wonderful it happens before actual Thanksgiving when you’re with your family.”

For $69 gobble up all sorts of goodies.

Paula Dasilva: “We highlight some classic dishes, but then we kind of go off the beaten path too, because people will be having turkey on Thanksgiving Day, but we don’t want to over turkey them.”

Start with cocktail hour. Wine and cheese, yes please!

Paula Dasilva: “You can expect to be standing and mingling. At that time, you can enjoy some wine … as well as our artisan meat and cheese station and oysters.”

Sit down to yumminess like pan seared fish, butternut squash polenta and a salad with flavors of the season.

Paula Dasilva: “A really nice fall salad right now is our goat cheese and a bruleed sugar fig salad.”

Dinner and dessert are served family style. Everyone’s at the same table, you leave full and hopefully with some new best buds.

Anna Shawver: “The best thing about celebrating Friendsgiving at a place like this is you don’t have to cook, you don’t have to clean, you just show up here with your friends, you eat, drink, have a great time.”

Remember to make a reservation if you want to be part of Friendsgiving at Burlock Coast.

