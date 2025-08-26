One last case. One last scare. We’re catching up with the cast of “The Conjuring: Last Rites,” as they take their final bow and say goodbye to horror’s most iconic couple.

After more than a decade of fighting evil, Ed and Lorraine Warren are back for their final case.

Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson are the ones who play our favorite ghost hunting couple and they tell us about the bittersweet goodbye to the fans.

Vera Farmiga: “I don’t know, it’s hard. We’ve enjoyed it so much, and we’ve enjoyed doing it together.”

Patrick Wilson: “We did this for them, we would not be here, certainly. And I know that can’t be overstated. I hope they fall in love and fall in fear.”

“The Conjuring: Last Rites” is based on one of Ed and Lorraine’s real-life paranormal cases: the infamous “smurl haunting,” where a family claimed their home was tormented for years.

This film digs into the Warrens’ personal life and their daughter Judy, played by Mia Tomlinson, takes center stage.

Vera Farmiga: “We explored Judy inheriting Lorraine’s spiritual gifts and honing them in this one. You know in the previous film, she’s run away from it. But she’s starting to embrace it.”

Patrick Wilson: “She also has the Vera Farmiga cackle!”

For director Michael Chaves, it’s all about capturing the love.

Michael Chaves: “There’s so many people that have grown up with these films and it’s almost like their movie mom and dad, where they have such a deep connection to these characters.”

It’s a franchise that mixed fear with faith and made us all believe in the power of connection — even in the darkest, scariest moments.

Vera Farmiga: “Technically they’re preaching, they’re preaching that in the presence of love, darkness has no place, and that’s a beautiful reminder.”

So if you think you’re ready for one more haunting, the Warrens’ saved the worst for last.

“The Conjuring: Last Rites” starts haunting theaters, September 5.

Ready to be scared silly by “The Conjuring: Last Rites” in theaters? Deco’s giving away Fandango codes for the film. For a chance to win, send your name and phone number to giveaways@wsvn.com.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.