The original “Scream” boys Matthew Lillard and Skeet Ulrich team up again for “Five Nights at Freddy’s 2,” and this is how they’re feeling.

Matthew Lillard: “Horrible. It’s the worst experience ever, I regret ever knowing him.”

Skeet Ulrich: “To be honest, I love Matt, I think he’s one of the greatest people I know and for many, many reasons, and so it’s always nice to be around him.”

The duo says stepping into this video game inspired universe came with plenty of new thrills and new animatronics that you should watch out for!

Matthew Lillard: “The idea that ‘Five Nights at Freddy’s’ is such a huge voracious fanbase that’s been around for a long time. The thing I think we are really excited about, I think some of the fans wanted it a little scarier, they wanted a little more jump scares, and the reality is that Scott Cawthon, the game creator, and Emma Tammi went out and delivered that.”

Even they weren’t expecting some of the surprises hidden in this sequel.

Skeet Ulrich: “It’s scarier, it’s bigger, it’s faster, it’s an incredible film and it’s an incredible ride and I think as long as people come out jabbering about it and we live up to the lore that’s in their minds, which is daunting!”

And of course, we had to ask the obvious.

If they had to survive one night inside that pizzeria, what’s the plan?

Skeet Ulrich: “I would try to gain 10 pounds before I die.”

Matthew Lillard: “Just keep eating pepperoni pizza. Yeah, no, I would lose.”

“Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 is in theaters now.

