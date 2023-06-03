Are you scared yet? If not, let’s bring out the OG of boogeymen: Freddy Krueger. “Hollywood Dreams & Nightmares: The Robert Englund Story” relives the iconic night terrors we all had from Freddy.

Children singing: “One, two, Freddy’s coming for you.”

Freddy’s back! Through a documentary.

“Hollywood Dreams & Nightmares: The Robert Englund Story” is a trip down memory lane … or should we say Elm Street?

Robert Englund: “My idea was this was gonna be a documentary about an actor in Hollywood that survived, and this week is literally my 50th year starring in movies in Hollywood.”

The doc follows his life’s journey. And his a-peeling face made some friends along the way.

Teyonah Parris (as Brianna Cartwright): “Candyman.”

Tony Todd (as Daniel Robitaille/Candyman): “Tell everyone.”

Like this sweet villain.

Tony Todd: “Can’t have any style of calm without having a charismatic person at the helm.”

Lin Shaye (as Teacher): I’ll call your mother.”

For Robert’s “Nightmare” co-stars, his presence was enough.

Heather Langenkamp: “We made a lot of fun and what Freddy had become, and it was really amusing and crazy.”

Lin Shaye: “Robert as a fellow actor is a dream.”

Maybe there’s another hellish dream in the works?

Robert Englund: “I would love to be invited to do a cameo if they remake, for instance, ‘Dream Warriors,’ ‘Nightmare on Elm Street 3,’ but I’m too old to play Freddy. They need to find somebody new.”

In the meantime…

Robert Englund: “Most of my work is probably a couple of movies a year and maybe a guest star, too, but generally, I’m just out there doing voiceovers in my pajamas, which is a lot of fun.”

Heather Langenkamp (as Nancy Thompson): “Whatever you do, don’t fall asleep.”

Johnny Depp (as Glen Lantz): “No!”

The film about this horror legend goes straight to Blu-ray on Tuesday, June 6, or you can stream on Screambox.com.

