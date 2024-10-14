The new show “Hysteria!” on Peacock is about to mess with people’s minds. The thriller, which is dropping this Friday, is about a heavy metal band formed by teens.

As marketing, they use their town’s mysterious murders to get an audience, that’s clever. Well, it backfires because the witch hunt points back on them.

A serial killer is using demonic signs as his signature look in “Hysteria!”

TV reporter: “The cryptic message left behind has people asking do you believe in the devil?”

And some teens decide to take the town’s satanic panic as hype for their struggling band.

Bruce Campbell: “Megachurches were going big, and anytime you have that where they say, ‘Look, it’s heaven or hell man, there’s no other choices.’ Then there’s gonna be groups that go, ‘You know, satan’s more interesting.'”

Emjay Anthony (as Dylan Campbell): “It’s rock tradition. The devil has always had the best tunes.”

Chiara Aurelia (as Jordy): “People are scared, you want to exploit that?”

Episode-by-episode the show unravels the bloody murders in Happy Hallow. But fact-checking in the 1980s wasn’t easy.

Julie Bowen: “In the ’80s when you didn’t have the internet, you didn’t have, you know, an entire encyclopedia in your, in your pocket at all times. So, if you were only waiting for the six o’clock news and what your neighbors said, it’d be really easy to get all hopped up over something that wasn’t necessarily true.”

Anna Camp (as Tracy Whitehead): “Evil has taken over this town.”

And these high schoolers didn’t make it easy for their parents.

Anna Camp: “It’s an exciting, like hot button of time. You, you feel the energy of what it’s like to challenge your parents, and figure out who you are as a teenager, and and all of that. So I feel like it’s such, a fantastic place to mine a story from.”

Watch “Hysteria!” will be available to watch with a Peacock subscription on Oct. 18.

