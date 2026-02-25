A horror classic is back with a brand-new chapter. The latest installment of “Scream” brings familiar faces and fresh fear. This time, the threat hits close to home. We’re catching up with the cast of “Scream 7.”

Scream: “Do you like scary movies?”

If you do, your timing is terrifyingly perfect. “Scream 7” is creepin’ onto the big screen.

This chapter pulls Sidney Prescott out of hiding when a fresh GhostFace threatens her peace.

Scream queen, Neve Campbell, returns for the role with the creator of the franchise, Kevin Williamson, directing this time around.

Neve Campbell: “I’ve always thought it’d be a wonderful thing to have Kevin Williamson direct. He knows these characters and these films better than anybody.”

And this time, the killer targets Sid’s daughter, Tatum, played by Isabel May.

Isabel May: “Tatum is the daughter of the infamous Sidney Prescott. She’s in high school, and she’s the same age she was in the original film. She feels like she doesn’t have the relationship she wishes she had with her mother.”

It’s personal, it’s ruthless, and the mission is to stop the bloodshed and to hang up on Ghostface, for good!

Neve Campbell: “Obviously, with what Sidney’s been through, choosing to be a mom was a big decision. It’s challenging for her not to live in fear of danger coming towards her family.”

But there’s one face we’re not running from. Matthew Lillard rejoins the franchise, proving that the past never stays buried.

Matthew Lillard: “There was this real fellowship on that film that was totally life-changing. If I had a dollar for every time I was walking through a mall or a sporting event or anywhere that people congregate, and heard, ‘My mom and dad are gonna be so mad at me!'”

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.