Tubi is bringing the spooky to your holiday season. It’s new movie “Bed Rest” stars Melissa Barrera, and she’s getting anything but rest while she waits for the birth of her baby.

“Scream” star Melissa Barrera is used to horror.

She’s bringing the thrills and chills in the new Tubi original horror movie “Bed Rest.”

She plays an expectant mother trying to protect her life and her unborn baby from a supernatural force.

Melissa Barrera: “She moves to the new house with her husband, and she gets put on bed rest so she can’t get up from bed. She starts experiencing things in the house. She starts seeing and hearing things. We don’t know if she’s actually seeing these things or if, like, her husband thinks she’s having like some sort of mental health breakdown and like hallucinating.”

Melissa says there’s more to the story than just scares.

Melissa Barrera: “I felt that it was a movie with a lot of heart and a lot of soul. It’s all about women being like haunted by grief and loss.”

Melissa’s stepping into two new roles since “Bed Rest” is her first producer credit.

Melissa Barrera: “I like having a little bit more of an ownership of my stuff, and I like having a little bit more of a say in the messages that I’m sending out into the world that are so powerful they can have like such a deep effect on like the people that are watching it.”

You can get some “Bed Rest” on Tubi starting Wednesday.

