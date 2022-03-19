One of South Florida’s most beautiful hot spots has an exhibit that’s going to make you jump for joy.

It’s enormous bunnies. These jumbo-sized versions of the adorable animals only come out at night.

There’s a rabbit invasion at Pinecrest Gardens.

Big Bunnies and Blooms has hopped up at this botanical garden in Pinecrest.

Alana Perez, Pinecrest Gardens: “Big Bunnies and Blooms is an art installation of these humongous bunnies.”

It’s a nighttime extravaganza. When the sun goes down, the wascally wabbits come to life.

Five massive bunnies and a colorful flower will brighten your night.

Valentina Canto, visitor: “The flowers look really fun to look at.”

Some of these cuties were here a few years ago. This year, Australian artist Amanda Parer’s massive wonders are even better.

Meet Big Bertha. She’s over 30 feet tall.

Amanda Parer: “This time, they are larger, and there are several more. I am very excited to be coming back.”

Big Bunnies and Blooms is art. It’s a social statement, ’cause down under, rabbits run wild.

Amanda Parer: “The rabbit has made its home in every ecosystem around the country. By the same token, it’s cute and very approachable.”

Big Bunnies and Blooms is open this weekend, and Pinecrest Gardens has activities so you’ll keep coming back.

Alana Perez: “We have Glowga. It’s called Glowga because it’s yoga among these glowing bunnies. We have live music, we have silent disco, we have movies. We are doing ‘Who Framed Roger Rabbit.’ It’s cartoon bunnies, and it’s Jessica Rabbit. You can’t get better than that.”

The installation makes a picture perfect night for everyone.

Judy Sanchez, visitor: “We love it. It’s so cool, and nobody ever gets to see bunnies this big.”

Valentina Canto: “They’re really exciting to see and really surprising when you first look at them. It was ginormous.”

Big Bunnies and Blooms costs $15 for adults and $10 for kids. For more details, click here.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.