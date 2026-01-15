Miami loves a good party and loves spilling tea. Tea Around Town is doing both. They’re part tea party — and part tour guide, and they’re rolling into the magic city for the first time. Now let’s get this par-tea started!

Actor Jack Whitehall: “I am fond of a little tea bagging, so I like to lift it up and gently dunk it a couple of times. Just to get everything out of that bag. And then you need to let it steep.”

Making proper British tea is tricky.

Steep into Tea Around Town and make tea time unforgettable.

Ryan Prescott, content production director: “We were inspired by the love of afternoon tea. It’s something that people come together about and just enjoy talking and sharing moments with. And we said, ‘How can we take that, flip it on its head and make it beautiful?’ And we thought, ‘Why not flowers and put it on a double-decker bus and throw in some sightseeing?'”

Coming from eight cities like New York and Dallas, now they’re pulling up in Miami.

Ryan Prescott: “When you show up to the bus, you’re excited because this big pink double-decker bus is rolling down the street coming your way, and it’s beautiful right from the beginning. When you step on board, you get to see magic. It’s a wild flower garden where you are sitting down having some tea, creating memories.”

The 90-minute ride comes with six different types of teas, yummy bites, and live entertainment.

Ryan Prescott: “Our entertainer doubles both, so they’re gonna give you live jazz and contemporary songs in music as we’re rolling through the city, and in between, they’re telling you these wonderful, fun facts about architecture. Not the traditional stuff, the stuff that definitely will make natives feel like, ‘Oh, I didn’t know that about my own city.”

To match this blooming vibe, sipping in style is encouraged.

Ryan Prescott: “We often say pinkies up. Like we want you to get in the spirit of an afternoon tea party. We want you to dress up with fascinators and lace gloves and that type of thing.”

The 305, of course, knows how to par-tea. So, is spiking the tea allowed?

Ryan Prescott: “I mean, if that’s something that you did on your own, I wouldn’t have to say anything about that.”

Ryan Prescott: “Along with your wonderful tumbler, you get to go boxes that you can take whatever you didn’t get to on your plate home. So you can have some treats later just to commemorate the experience.”

Woman: “This is my first time here. I think it was wonderful to know the streets of Miami, and the place is so Instagrammable, and the food was very delicious.”

Tickets start at $69 per person.

FOR MORE INFO ON THIS EXPERIENCE:

Tea Around Town Miami

142 NE 4th St, Miami, FL.

Website

