They had a real ball on “The Masked Singer.” Mama June and Honey Boo Boo were a big surprise to many. The mother and daughter team say they had a lot of fun bouncing around the place and surprising everyone with their beautiful voices.

Things got wild on Fox’s “The Masked Singer” when wild card Beach Ball bounced into the game.

Nicole Scherzinger: “Who is it?!”

It was reality stars Mama June and Honey Boo Boo — June Shannon and Alana Thompson.

Alana Thompson: “Definitely challenging because it was dark, it was hot, but we had a lot of fun.”

June Shannon: “We brought our cameras along, so y’all are going to see how hot we were sweating and see how craziness went behind the scenes.”

June Shannon (to “Masked Singer” audience): “I was in my addiction, I was away from my kids for two years. Now I’m fixing to celebrate two years clean.”

Mama June also talked about getting sober and how much she enjoyed being on the show with Honey Boo Boo.

June Shannon: “Doing ‘The Masked Singer,’ I was over a year and a half sober, so we had been reconnecting through my sobriety and everything, and now I’m almost two years clean, and I wanted people to realize that even though you may disconnect with your family, you can also reconnect and do amazing things.”

Alana Thompson: “Yes, that’s for sure.”

They both had fun seeing viewers guessing right.

June Shannon: “Everybody knew before we got revealed.”

Alana Thompson: “If you go and look on ‘The Masked Singer’s’ page, right before we got our video, they posted on their Instagram, they were like, ‘Who do you think the Beach Ball is?’ And all the comments are literally ‘Honey Boo Boo and Mama June,’ ‘Honey Boo Boo and Mama June.'”

On next week’s show, will.i.am joins the panel as Group A sings their little hearts out for the semifinals, and there’s also a double elimination night.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.