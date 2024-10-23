Start your engines, because the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs are racing into the Homestead-Miami Speedway this weekend. Deco’s very own Speed Racer, Alex Miranda, is live in Homestead.

Rev your engines.

Alex Miranda: “How fast are we going on this track?”

Guillermo Santa Cruz: “It’s incredible. It’s up to 200 miles an hour.”

The NASCAR playoff Cup Series rolls into Homestead-Miami Speedway Saturday and Sunday.

Guillermo Santa Cruz: “By far, this is our most beautiful track in all of NASCAR, the most beautiful location.

And new track president Guillermo Santa Cruz promises full family fun.

Guillermo Santa Cruz: “It encompasses all five senses. You have to come in and fear the roar of the engines, you have to smell the fuel, smell the Goodyear ties, you’ve got to feel the excitement.”

The race action kicks off with a double hearder on Saturday.

Guillermo Santa Cruz: “We have a NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series at noon, and then we have the Xfinity Series at 4 p.m., and Sunday the big race, the Nascar Series playoff, and that starts at 2:30.”

For a preview, hot lap certified driver Tyler Chappell is going to take us arounf the iconic, one-and-a-half-mile oval.

Alex Miranda: “What is the fastest you’ve ever gone on the track?”

Tyler Chappell: “It’d be about 110.”

Alex Miranda: “And now we’re on the track! You feel like the car is going to flip over.”

Tyler Chappell: “Yeah, the car is very stable. NASCAR drivers do this, continuously lap after lap after lap, and not break concentration. It’s impressive; they’re true athletes in this sport.”

Alex Miranda: “How fast are you going to take me?”

Tyler Chappell: “Why don;t you hop on and let’s find out?”

Alex Miranda: “One-what-15?”

Tyler Chappell: “Yeah.”

Alex Miranda: “Wow.”

Tyler Chappell: “That’s what we’re doing now.”

Alex Miranda: “You’ve got 120 in you?”

Tyler Chappell: “Uh, I don’t think I want to do 120.”

Alex Miranda: “Is it scarier than I-95? Fill me in.”

Tyler Chappell: “We’re going to call it safe but fun.”

Alex Miranda (to the camera): “Incredible experience.”

Alex Miranda (to Tyler): “Have you heard of the Gravitron?”

Tyler Chappell: “I have.”

Alex Miranda: “That’s what it feels like.”

Well, now I’m feeling like the real deal.

[Alex struggles to crawl into a race car through the driver’s side window.]

OK, maybe not.

As if high-speed races weren’t enough, there will also be live entertainment, including Cedric Gervais getting the party started on Sunday .., and of course, food.

Guillermo Santa Cruz: “We’re running with the pan con lechon, we’re running with all the authentic Cuban food and Latin food, with everything else that, you know, traditional NASCAR.”

And drink.

Alex Miranda: “What is it, the Mr. G. guava cocktail? And you’re responsible for that.”

Guillermo Santa Cruz: “That’s my GM Guava Colada. It’s a little bit of tequila, which is my favorite spirit, a little bit of spice because it’s South Florida, and guava.”

Drink competition moderator: “In thrtee, two, one, go!”

[Alex and a woman chug their Guava Coladas. Alex finishes first.]

Drink competition moderator: “Ohhhh! And the checkered flag has flown. We’ve got our winner, ladies and gentlemen.”

Alex Miranda: “I’d like to thank all of my friends from freshman year of college.”

Race down to Homestead this weekend.

Guillermo Santa Cruz: “We’re going to take care of people. They’re going to have a great, great time. I can promise you that.”

You heard Guillermo. Thy’re gonna have a caja china here. Seriously!

You could also BYOB. You could bring coolers, your food and beverages, unlike a lot of other events. That’s one huge perk about coming out here. Tickets start at $35. Kids are free on Saturday and just $10 on Sunday.

For more deets about Saturday’s double header, click here. For more deets about Sunday’s playoff race and other options, click here.

