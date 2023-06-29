Nothing says home sweet home like adding your own personal touch to a space, and when you’re a celeb, you probably have a little more space to work with than the average Joe.

Tonight, we’re getting a look inside of Amanda Seyfried’s New York City pad.

Amanda Seyfried: “Hi, [Architectural Digest]. I’m Amanda Seyfried, and this is my New York City apartment, and I’d love to show it to you.”

Amanda Seyfried: “What I wanted here was something that felt natural, and I just feel so at peace here in the big city, feeling like we’re slightly home.”

Amanda Seyfried: “This kitchen is open, very airy, very, very light. Honestly, I don’t know what this is, but my husband wanted it, never used it.”

Amanda Seyfried: “We use this space wisely. We use this space more than any other space because it’s the TV room. I’ll be honest, we never close these. I only closed these for you. This guy is essential for watching ‘Dateline’ with your husband after your kids go to bed.”

Amanda Seyfried: “And that’s it. That’s my big living space, and then things get pretty narrow after this “

Amanda Seyfried: “I have a hallway, which is not something I’ve had before. It’s really long, and finding a rug that was long enough was so hard.”

Amanda Seyfried: “This is my bedroom, this is the only room that has 12-foot ceilings, and I don’t know why.”

Amanda Seyfried: “I’ve never had two doors, so this is a secret, it’s a secret. That is another exit, just in case. I thought that was really fun, I love secrets.”

Amanda Seyfried: “I have to show you my bathroom because it’s the best bathroom I’ve ever experienced as my own. It’s so crazy bright, it’s so beautiful. The tiles are the perfect color and, by NYC standards, it’s huge.”

Amanda Seyfried: “So that’s my home away from home, thank you for visiting. I hope you come back. I’ll see you later, A.D.”

