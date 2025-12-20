The holidays are here, and ’tis the season to give a reason to celebrate. Well, a few celebs are taking us up on the offer.

Some of Hollywood’s biggest stars are giving Deco the gift of peeking into their favorite traditions, food, and presents. Unwrap that bow.

Music is a big holiday “Yes, please!” for “Song Sung Blue” stars Hugh Jackman and Kate Hudson.

Kate Hudson: “Always, I’m like a Frank Sinatra, Ella Fitzgerald holiday vibe.”

Hugh Jackman: “Bing Crosby.”

Kate Hudson: “Well, my son’s name is Bing.”

Hugh Jackman: “Also movies.”

Kate Hudson: “‘It’s a Wonderful Life’ is maybe one of my favorites.”

Hugh Jackman: “I saw it last year for the first time.”

“Next Level Baker” judges Carla Hall and Candace Nelson are serving up sweet memories.

Carla Hall: “My grandmother’s five-flavor pound cake.”

Candace Nelson: “Before Sprinkles, I actually had a bûche de noël business for the holidays, so I’d make these holiday roulades.”

On “The Masked Singer,” Ken Jeong says Coke is it when it comes to what he loves around this time.

Ken Jeong: “My favorite gift I’ve gotten recently was a case of Cherry Coke Zero, because I’m a Coke Zero fanatic.”

However, the real gift is a family affair.

Ken Jeong: “Being with my family, my wife, my kids, and our families on both sides.”

Michelle Pfeiffer and Denis Leary say that, just like in their movie, “Oh, What Fun,” tradition goes out the window.

Michelle Pfeiffer: “For Thanksgiving, both sides of our family came together – about 35 people, and they all stayed, and we somehow managed to squeeze all of them in. And then, you know, kids grow up, kids start having their own families.”

Denis Leary: “Same thing. Negotiate with my adult kids about what the schedule is for Christmas. They’re adults, so they have their own ideas, and if you want them to come to your house, you have to accept some of the new ideas.”

And for “Best Medicine” star Josh Segarra, it’s all about playing with his elf.

Josh Segarra: “I love the elf on the shelf. That’s my jam right there. I love trying to figure out, it’s one of our favorite things, after the kids go to bed, and seeing where Leonard, our elf, is going to end up.”

From classic tunes and favorite films to family traditions old and new, happy holidays!

