Get ready, Miami. Your tropical holiday dreams are getting a frosty twist. The downtown Miami “Holiday Village” has stormed into town and has transformed the heart of the city into a winter wonderland! If you want to go, pack some ice skates. We have a feeling you may need them.

It’s going to take a village to get everyone in the holiday spirit this year.

Kim Hills: “The downtown Miami holiday village is our very first village happening here on historic Flagler Street.”

Located outside of Julia and Henry’s, this winter wonderland has been a long time coming.

Kim Hills: “It was a dream of our Chairman, Manelo Reyes. He had the vision and wanted to bring it to life, of seeing Flagler Street activated in a very historical, creating the ambiance that you get when you go to New York or Chicago, the big cities.

Forget those other cities. The magic city’s whimsical community is transporting you to the North Pole with its festive and joyful activation.

Kim Hills: “We have something special scheduled in theme for each week. From bounce houses to face painting.”

And a visit from Santa himself. But the fun doesn’t stop there.

Amanda Olivastro: “We launched the skating rink to add another exciting addition to the Holiday Village. We’re calling it the Delta Airlines Ice Rink.”

And if you’re wondering how they’re keeping this outside ice rink in Miami from melting in our hot weather. Well…

Amanda Olivastro: “This is not real ice; it’s synthetic ice. These are panels that are embedded with a lubricant that interacts with real ice skates.”

This family fun won’t break the bank either.

Amanda Olivastro: “For just 15 bucks you can get access to the rink, and that includes skate rental as well.”

Claudia Luca: “Oh my God, it was amazing. I brought my son, and he loved it. It was his first time on skates.”

After you skate, be sure to head inside of Julia and Henry’s for a drink.

Amanda Olivastro: “As part of the Holiday Village, Julia and Henry’s is introducing a holiday-inspired cocktail menu. Some of my favorites is the gingerbread sour. It’s gin, gingerbread nectar and lemon. As well as coquitos. They’re on the menu, too.”

With all this fun, Julia and Henry’s wants you to lace up your skates and get ready to be a part of this holiday magic as you whip around the ice.

