The holidays can be exhausting, and the day after Christmas can remind you how much you need a spa day. One hotel in Miami Beach has just what you need to unwind. They’re using some unique ingredients to help you face the new year.

Now that the holidays are over, it’s time to treat yourself.

Exhale Spa at Loews Miami Beach Hotel has some new treatments to help you relax.

Presley Back, Exhale Spa: “Exhale Spa is just total rejuvenation: mind, body, you name it. Anything you need, from therapies, we can take care of you.”

They’ve got the perfect treatments to keep your skin healthy and glowing.

Presley Back: “We have many great things going on for the holidays. We have a seasonal scrub body bar, and then we have our four scrubs: the chocolate body scrub, our gingerbread body scrub, our peppermint foot scrub, as well as our pine and orange body scrub ”

The scrubs aren’t just for relaxation; they have tons of benefits for your skin, too.

Presley Back: “The chocolate body scrub consists of cocoa powder, which has a natural detoxification process, and it has brown sugar in it as well, which really helps prevent wrinkles. The pine and orange scrub is wonderful,. The pine oil has a great detoxification process for any anti-fungal, the ginger scrub has brown sugar, cocoa powder, and the ginger is the most important because it is an anti-inflammatory.”

Your skin will thank you.

Customer: “I just got the gingerbread scrub today, and it exfoliated my skin and has it glowing very nice.”

Don’t forget about your feet. Your little piggies need some TLC, too.

Presley Back: “The foot scrub consists of fresh crushed candy canes. We got our glow body scrub, which really helps get in there and remove the grit and the dead skin cells.”

Sounds yummy, and the ingredients are all natural.

So, if you wanted to…

Presley Back: “People can eat these scrubs. That’s the one thing we take great pride in. They’re all cruelty free and organic.”

But they feel better on your body than in your body.

Better hurry. They’re only here until the end of January.

FOR MORE INFO:

Exhale Spa + Fitness

Loews Miami Beach

1601 Collins Ave.

Miami Beach, FL 33139

305-200-1301

