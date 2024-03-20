MIAMI (WSVN) - If you think So-Flo is vibrant enough, think again.

This Saturday Holi Miami is bringing out the festival of colors to Wynwood. It’s an Indian holiday that welcomes spring by dance, food, drinks, and getting dirty.

Priyanka Chopra: “I’m from India, rich in culture, in music, in entertainment, so clearly the Jonas Brothers didn’t make it over there.”

Priyanka Chopra loves teaching her hubby, Nick Jonas, about her country’s culture. One vivid Indian festival is Holi.

Dean Patel: “Holi the actual holiday itself is a celebration of releasing all your inhibitions and starting fresh in the beginning of spring.”

And you celebrate by exploding color in the sky.

Dean Patel: “There’s different ways to use the color. You can either sprinkle it in your hand and you wipe on peoples faces. Or you can put it on hand and throw it in the air or you can take the packet and just throw it around.”

Holi Miami is a family friendly event happening outside of Wynwood’s “fun dimensions,” it gets beautifully messy with color drops throughout the day.

Dean Patel: “It resembles an acrylic painting like an abstract painting. Multiple bright neon colors. All mixing together in that one instance. It’s a wow moment and it just drops and everybody’s with their phones out, their cameras out taking pictures, also dancing and partying.”

Ravi Jhangimal: “The way it’s done in Miami, in Wynwood, is bigger, better, and colorful. It’s a free-for-all all. It’s a concert. It’s not normally a concert down here in other places you go to. Here, we make it a concert because people want to hear the Indian music.”

Hear and see.

Dean Patel: “There’ll be performances by Nara. We have DJs, we do coordinated dances, and some of the dancers go out into the crowd.”

There’s also merch but let’s get to the good stuff…the food!

Ravi Jhangimal: “We actually have this year Ashoka Miami. We’re going to have three stations, one being the dosa station, which I know that line is going to be huge. We’re going to have a chaat line, which chaat is basically Indian street food, and then we’re going to have our main course line, which is where you’re going to find your butter chicken, butter paneer, all the main food.”

Tickets come with unlimited drinks. There’s a VIP option as well.

Ravi Jhangimal: “Everybody that’s coming, make sure you dress in all white. And make sure to wear something you don’t want to not get dirty because you’re gonna come out looking like a rainbow.”

Doors open at 2 p.m. this Saturday.

FOR MORE INFO:

Holi Miami 2024

2129 Northwest 1st Court Miami, FL 33127

Saturday, March 23, 2 p.m. – 7 p.m.

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/holi-miami-2024-tickets-777339161357?aff=oddtdtcreator

